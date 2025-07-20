Gallery: Thousands enjoy day two of Tall Ships festival as crew marches through Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Thousands enjoy day two of Tall Ships festival as crew marches through Aberdeen

Crowds flock to the second day of events, featuring ship tours, family fun, live music and the high-spirited Crew Parade through the city centre.

Exploring the ships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Exploring the ships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Emma Grady

Thousands of visitors returned for a second day of the Tall Ships festival at the Port of Aberdeen and city centre on Sunday, July 20 2025.

The North Harbour was once again at the centre of the action, with ship tours, market stalls and food vendors drawing large crowds. Families made the most of the Ferris wheel, sandpit, live storytelling and performances.

The Military Village in Union Terrace Gardens, the Discovery Zone, and the Codona’s funfair at Castlegate also remained firm favourites.

At 4pm, the high-spirited Crew Parade marched through Union Terrace, Rosemount Viaduct, Broad Street and Regent Quay, where crews were met with cheering spectators lining the streets.

Live music kept the festival atmosphere going strong, with performances on the Peterson Seabase and Transit stages leading into the sold-out Sunday night headline concert with Tide Lines and Calum Bowie.

As media partners, The Press and Journal will be covering the action throughout the weekend.

A little girl wearing a small pirate's hat.
A cheeky pirate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Two girls sit on the shoulders of a man and woman.
The quayside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A man and woman applaud the Paddy Buchanan Band on the main stage at the Tall Ships Races.
People enjoying the Paddy Buchanan Band at the main stage. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A young boy sits on the shoulders of a man.
The quayside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Three men, from the Uruguayan ship Capitan Miranda, salute the camera while playing a colourful set of drums.
Music on Capitan Miranda from Uruguay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A man and young girl wave to the camera while on one of the Tall Ships boats.
Tall Ships Races 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A gull perches on a Donuts sign on top of one of the street-food vans at Aberdeen Harbour.
A gull waits for a doughnut. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A woman in a long yellow dress sings on the Transit Stage at the Tall Ships Races, while a man plays guitar in the background.
Performers at the Transit stage. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A man plays accordion for the Paddy Buchanan Band on the main stage at the Tall Ships Races.
The Paddy Buchanan Band on the main stage. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A woman in a long pink dress plays the bodhran during a performance for the Paddy Buchanan Band.
The Paddy Buchanan Band on the main stage. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Three young children in wellies splash in a puddle at Aberdeen Harbour.
Splashing around to the Paddy Buchanan Band at the main stage. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A wide shot of the five performers of the Paddy Buchanan band on the main stage at the Tall Ships Races.
The Paddy Buchanan Band on the main stage. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A young girl in wellies enjoys the main stage performance at the Tall Ships Races.
People enjoying the Paddy Buchanan Band at the main stage. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A male crew member stops to talk to a member of the general public.
A crew member on board. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The lead singer of the Paddy Buchanan band, clad in a bright multi-coloured polo shirt and tartan hat, performs with a guitar on the main stage.
The Paddy Buchanan Band on the main stage. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A young child wearing a sailor's hat explores one of the many ships on display.
Exploring the ships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A group of paddle-boarders sail past some of the boats along the water.
Paddle boarders on the water. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Paddle-boarders push past the German sailing vessel the Alexander von Humboldt II.
Paddle boarders on the water. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Crowds mill around on Aberdeen Harbour in front of the Peruvian navy vessel, the BAP Union.
The quayside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Two men, a woman and two children pose for a photo on the quayside.
The quayside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Crowds gather round Aberdeen Harbour, in front of the Peruvian navy vessel BAP Union
The quayside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A couple take a selfie in front of the Polish ship, the Dar Mlodziezy.
The quayside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A boy with a small tray of food poses for a photo.
The quayside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A group of seven paddle-boarders plus two people on jet skis, travel along the water past several ships.
Paddle boarders on the water. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Crowds mill around the harbour and explore the Polish sailing boat, Dar Mlodziezy.
Exploring the ships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A tall ship with its sails extended arrives into Aberdeen harbour, as the fog lifts.
A ship sails in as the haar begins to lift. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Five coastguard officers in blue overalls converse at Aberdeen Harbour.
The quayside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A woman points to part of a boat as a man and young boy look on.
Exploring the ships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A tall ship with its sails extended arrives at Aberdeen Harbour as the haar begins to lift.
A ship sails in as the haar begins to lift. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
People watch on as a ship arrives in the distance at Aberdeen Harbour.
A ship sails in as the haar begins to lift. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A family of seven pose in front of the quayside.
The Divarquez family on the quayside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A coastguard officer on a jet ski waves to the crowd as he travels past.
A coastguard waves to the crowd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A young boy takes hold of the wheel on one of the ships.
Exploring the ships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A tall ship with its sails extended arrives at Aberdeen Harbour.
A ship sails in as the haar begins to lift. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Preparing for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Preparing for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Preparing for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Preparing for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Preparing for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Preparing for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Preparing for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Preparing for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Preparing for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Preparing for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Preparing for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Preparing for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Preparing for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Preparing for the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Crew lit up Broad Street with colour. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade as it arrived at the main stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Musician Terrance with a fan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade arrived at the main stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade arrived at the main stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade as it arrived at the main stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
 Dorry the Dolphin enjoys the parade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crew members. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade arrived at the main stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Tall Ships parade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on schoolhill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Crowds gathered. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A man waves to the camera as he makes his way down Union Street.
Crews from the Italian vessel Corsaro II make their way down Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Conversation