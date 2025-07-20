Gallery: Thousands enjoy day two of Tall Ships festival as crew marches through Aberdeen

Thousands of visitors returned for a second day of the Tall Ships festival at the Port of Aberdeen and city centre on Sunday, July 20 2025.

The North Harbour was once again at the centre of the action, with ship tours, market stalls and food vendors drawing large crowds. Families made the most of the Ferris wheel, sandpit, live storytelling and performances.

The Military Village in Union Terrace Gardens, the Discovery Zone, and the Codona’s funfair at Castlegate also remained firm favourites.

At 4pm, the high-spirited Crew Parade marched through Union Terrace, Rosemount Viaduct, Broad Street and Regent Quay, where crews were met with cheering spectators lining the streets.

Live music kept the festival atmosphere going strong, with performances on the Peterson Seabase and Transit stages leading into the sold-out Sunday night headline concert with Tide Lines and Calum Bowie.

As media partners, The Press and Journal will be covering the action throughout the weekend.