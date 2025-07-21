Gallery: Tide Lines’ sold-out Sunday concert at Tall Ships festival in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Tide Lines’ sold-out Sunday concert at Tall Ships festival in Aberdeen

Tide Lines headlined a sold-out Sunday night concert at Aberdeen’s Tall Ships Festival 2025, with support from Calum Bowie.

A group of fans smiling at the camera
Fans eagerly awaiting performances from Calum Bowie and Tide Lines at the Quayside Concert in Aberdeen during the Tall Ships festival. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Darrell Benns

Sunday night at the Tall Ships Festival ended on a high note as Highland folk-pop band Tide Lines delivered a powerful headline performance on the Quayside stage.

They were joined by Banchory-born singer-songwriter Calum Bowie, who warmed up the local crowd with an energetic set. The concert was a sell-out, with tickets released for a minimum £5 donation and all proceeds supporting Aberdeen’s RNLI lifeboat station.

Despite the damp weather, thousands gathered along the harbour, surrounded by the towering masts of the Tall Ships. The weather didn’t dampen spirits as festivalgoers enjoyed an unforgettable night of live music by the waterfront.

With the ships in port until Tuesday, there’s still time to explore the vessels and enjoy the final days of Scotland’s biggest event of the year.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the best moments.

The crowd waiting to get in, one of the tall ships can be seen in the background
The crowd waiting to get in on Sunday.
A group of fans smiling at the camera before the gig
A group photo before the gig.
A couple smiling at the camera with the crowd and a tall ship behind them
Waiting for the Sunday concert to start.
Fans waiting for the tide lines gig on the Sunday of the tall ships festival to start
Fans before the gig.
Fans walking to the concert
Fans making their way in.
The crowd waiting for the concert to start.
Fans waiting for the gig to begin.
A man in a Tide Lines t-shirt and a woman waiting for the Aberdeen tall ships gig to start
Tide Lines fans excited for the concert.
Two women waiting for the gig to begin
Fans before the gig.
A man and woman smiling with drinks in their hands
All smiles on the lead up to Tide Lines and Calum Bowie playing in Aberdeen.
Two Tide Lines fans in the crowd with the stage behind them.
Tide Lines fans in the crowd.
Calum Bowie on stage.
Calum Bowie on stage.
Calum Bowie playing at Aberdeen's Quayside Concert.
Calum Bowie playing at Aberdeen’s Quayside Concert.
People clapping in the crowd during Calum Bowie's performance.
Fans enjoying Calum Bowie.
The front row of the crowd during Calum Bowie's performance, one fan has a sign reading "Can I get your setlist?"
Fans watch the Banchory-born singer-songwriter Calum Bowie on stage.
Tide Lines on stage at the Quayside Concert in Aberdeen.
Tide Lines on stage at the Quayside Concert.
Tide Lines on stage at the Quayside Concert in Aberdeen.
Tide Lines performing on stage.
The front row of fans during Tide Lines performing in Aberdeen.
Crowds enjoy the concert.
The crowd with their hands in the air during the gig.
Were you at the Quayside Concert?
A member of Tide Lines playing the guitar.
Tide Lines playing their hearts out.
A fan recording the Tide Lines performance on their phone.
A fan recording the Tide Lines performance.
Tide Lines performing in Aberdeen for the Tall Ships festival.
Tide Lines performing in Aberdeen.
The crowd watching Tide Lines playing at the Quayside Concert for the Tall Ships festival in Aberdeen.
Tide Lines playing at the Quayside Concert for the Tall Ships festival in Aberdeen.
Tide Lines playing at the Quayside Concert for the Tall Ships festival in Aberdeen.
Tide Lines playing at the Quayside Concert was a highlight for many.

You can keep up with all the updates throughout the festival on our live blog.

