Gallery: Tide Lines’ sold-out Sunday concert at Tall Ships festival in Aberdeen

Sunday night at the Tall Ships Festival ended on a high note as Highland folk-pop band Tide Lines delivered a powerful headline performance on the Quayside stage.

They were joined by Banchory-born singer-songwriter Calum Bowie, who warmed up the local crowd with an energetic set. The concert was a sell-out, with tickets released for a minimum £5 donation and all proceeds supporting Aberdeen’s RNLI lifeboat station.

Despite the damp weather, thousands gathered along the harbour, surrounded by the towering masts of the Tall Ships. The weather didn’t dampen spirits as festivalgoers enjoyed an unforgettable night of live music by the waterfront.

With the ships in port until Tuesday, there’s still time to explore the vessels and enjoy the final days of Scotland’s biggest event of the year.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the best moments.

