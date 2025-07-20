Inside the BAP Union: Peruvian vessel wows crowds at Aberdeen Tall Ships festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the BAP Union: Peruvian vessel wows crowds at Aberdeen Tall Ships festival

Built in 2015, BAP Union is the youngest, but one of the largest boats at the event.

By Chris Cromar
BAP Union.
BAP Union is one of 49 vessels at the Tall Ships. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

With 49 Tall Ships berthed at the Port of Aberdeen for the Tall Ships, one of the most notable – and noticeable – is the BAP Union.

It has travelled all the way from Peru in South America to get to the Granite City, about 7,500 nautical miles (8,630 miles).

As well as being one of the biggest, it is also the newest Tall Ship at the event, having only been built in 2015.

BAP Union.
Despite the rain earlier today, there were large crowds eager to look around BAP Union. Image: DC Thomson.

Owned by the Peruvian Navy, it is their first sail training ship and acts as a training vessel for officers and naval cadets.

Aboard the BAP Union in Aberdeen

It has a total of 167 permanent crew members, as well as 90 trainees.

The boat is also used as a “sailing ambassador”, promoting Peru in its various voyages around the world.

Taking three years to build, BAP Union measures an impressive 46.26m, with its hull standing at 99.06m.

BAP Union museum.
People were interested in learning more about Peru in the ship’s museum. Image: DC Thomson.

Today – the second day of the Aberdeen leg of the 2025 Tall Ships Races – people queued in their numbers to get a glimpse of the impressive vessel.

Unlike most other Tall Ships, it has its own museum, which showcases Peru.

The exhibition has Peruvian art, the country’s famed cotton and even a large fluffy alpaca, an animal native to the Latin American nation.

Kirsty and Eliza Ogilvie.
Kirsty and Eliza Ogilvie outside the ship. Image: DC Thomson.

Museum on the BAP Union

And this impressed Kirsty Ogilvie, who was visiting the Tall Ships with her family.

She said: “It was nice to see a museum in there.”

This was the first ship the Ogilvie family had visited today and Eliza added: “It was really good.”

Prior to coming to Aberdeen, the boat was moored for a week at West India Docks in London and is the largest of its kind in Latin America.

Bus of Miguel Grau.
A bust of “Gentleman of the Seas” Miguel Grau – a legendary Peruvian Navy officer – is located on the ship. Image: DC Thomson.

One person here to take in its impressive scale was German tourist Angelika, who travelled with her work colleague from Baden-Wurttemberg to attend the event.

“I love it, it’s very nice,” she told The Press and Journal.

“It’s very well done,” she said of the ten-year-old vessel.

And what about the Peruvian music that was being played on the BAP Union?

“There’s a good atmosphere,” she declared.

Alpaca model.
A model alpaca sits in the boat’s museum. Image: DC Thomson.

Ready to welcome state leaders

A four-masted Tall Ship, which is more than 115m in length, it is not just equipped for the captain, crew and tourists.

It is also ready to welcome diplomats and political leaders from across the world.

There are VIP state rooms and a chamber for special guests.

And just like a “city at sea”, the boat also has its own dentist’s cabin.  Its doctor’s cabin can be turned into an operating theatre.

Neil Gordon.
So inspired by BAP Union, Neil Gordon is considering visiting Peru. Image: DC Thomson.

Neil Gordon, whose first Tall Ship of the day was BAP Union said it was a “fantastic” experience.

Although he did jokingly acknowledge that he went to the “best first”.

He added: “I thought it was really good, there’s lots of interesting stuff.”

And where will Mr Gordon be going for his next holiday? “We think we might now go to Peru.”

