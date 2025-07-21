Heavy rain and thunderstorms to lash north and north-east

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are to batter parts of the north and north-east today.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for adverse weather.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to batter large parts of the Highlands and Grampian until 9pm this evening.

Communities are being braced for torrential downpours, prompting warnings of localised flooding.

Overnight, west coast communities are expected to be hit by heavy showers as forecasters issue a second weather warning.

The rain alert will come into effect from 3pm this afternoon and remain in force until 6am on Tuesday.

Islanders on Skye, Rum and the Isle of Mull will feel the effects as well as mainland communities such as Mallaig, Fort William and Oban.

Meanwhile, crowds venturing through to Aberdeen for the Tall Ships event will be treated to sunshine and highs of 18 degrees.

Flood alerts in force amid heavy rain

Flood alerts issued by Sepa for parts of the Highlands, Moray and Grampian remain in place.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside, Skye and Lochaber and Wester Ross remain under an alert status.

Forecasters have issued guidance for commuters and drivers venturing out today.

The Met Office warns that flooding could lead to some difficult driving conditions, leading to some road closures.

Meanwhile, commuters are being braced for potential disruption to services.