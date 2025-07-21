Heavy rain and thunderstorms to lash north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms to lash north and north-east

Two yellow weather warnings will be in force today.

By Michelle Henderson
Map showing yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain.
Two yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms have been issued for parts of the Highlands and Grampian. Image: Met Office.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are to batter parts of the north and north-east today.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for adverse weather.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to batter large parts of the Highlands and Grampian until 9pm this evening.

Communities are being braced for torrential downpours, prompting warnings of localised flooding.

Overnight, west coast communities are expected to be hit by heavy showers as forecasters issue a second weather warning.

The rain alert will come into effect from 3pm this afternoon and remain in force until 6am on Tuesday.

Islanders on Skye, Rum and the Isle of Mull will feel the effects as well as mainland communities such as Mallaig, Fort William and Oban.

Meanwhile, crowds venturing through to Aberdeen for the Tall Ships event will be treated to sunshine and highs of 18 degrees.

Flood alerts in force amid heavy rain

Flood alerts issued by Sepa for parts of the Highlands, Moray and Grampian remain in place.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside, Skye and Lochaber and Wester Ross remain under an alert status.

Forecasters have issued guidance for commuters and drivers venturing out today.

The Met Office warns that flooding could lead to some difficult driving conditions, leading to some road closures.

Meanwhile, commuters are being braced for potential disruption to services.

