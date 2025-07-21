News Tall Ships: Where and when to see the Red Arrows flyover in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire The RAF squadron will be going past seven Aberdeenshire locations, here is where you can see them. By Ross Hempseed July 21 2025, 8:37 am July 21 2025, 8:37 am Share Tall Ships: Where and when to see the Red Arrows flyover in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6810841/tall-ships-red-arrows-flyover-aberdeen-aberdeenshire/ Copy Link 0 comment The Red Arrows are due to take to the skies for the Tall Ships. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson. Crowds will be treated to a dazzling display in the sky as the Red Arrows perform a flyover Aberdeen this evening in celebration of the Tall Ships Races. The RAF aerobatics team, based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, will delight thousands of visitors to the city. The Tall Ships has welcomed record crowds to Aberdeen city centre and the harbour. Large crowds turn out for the Tall Ships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Here are the estimated timings for the display across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Aberdeen Airport/Dyce – 5.18pm Kintore (SW) – 5.20pm Insch (NE) – 5.22pm Rhynie (SE) – 5.24pm Strachan (South) – 5.27pm Peterculter (East) – 5.29pm Aberdeen Display – 5.30pm Oversea – 5.54pm Aberdeen Airport/Dyce – 5.58pm The Beach Esplanade is earmarked as the best spot to see the Red Arrows pass by the city as they head out towards the North Sea. However, bleak and misty weather could threaten the flyover, as the Met Office warns of thunderstorms nearby in Aberdeenshire. To keep up-to-date with all the action from the Tall Ships Races, click here for the Press and Journal live blog.
