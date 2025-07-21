Tall Ships: Where and when to see the Red Arrows flyover in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Tall Ships: Where and when to see the Red Arrows flyover in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The RAF squadron will be going past seven Aberdeenshire locations, here is where you can see them.

By Ross Hempseed
Two circular plumes of blue and purple smoke created by the Red Arrows display team.
The Red Arrows are due to take to the skies for the Tall Ships. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Crowds will be treated to a dazzling display in the sky as the Red Arrows perform a flyover Aberdeen this evening in celebration of the Tall Ships Races.

The RAF aerobatics team, based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, will delight thousands of visitors to the city.

The Tall Ships has welcomed record crowds to Aberdeen city centre and the harbour.

Crowds line Aberdeen harbour and take photos of some of the vessels gathered for the Tall Ships Races.
Large crowds turn out for the Tall Ships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Here are the estimated timings for the display across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

  • Aberdeen Airport/Dyce – 5.18pm
  • Kintore (SW) – 5.20pm
  • Insch (NE) – 5.22pm
  • Rhynie (SE) – 5.24pm
  • Strachan (South) – 5.27pm
  • Peterculter (East) – 5.29pm
  • Aberdeen Display – 5.30pm
  • Oversea – 5.54pm
  • Aberdeen Airport/Dyce – 5.58pm

The Beach Esplanade is earmarked as the best spot to see the Red Arrows pass by the city as they head out towards the North Sea.

However, bleak and misty weather could threaten the flyover, as the Met Office warns of thunderstorms nearby in Aberdeenshire.

To keep up-to-date with all the action from the Tall Ships Races, click here for the Press and Journal live blog.

Conversation