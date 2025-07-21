Tall Ships: Where and when to see the Red Arrows flyover in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Crowds will be treated to a dazzling display in the sky as the Red Arrows perform a flyover Aberdeen this evening in celebration of the Tall Ships Races.

The RAF aerobatics team, based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, will delight thousands of visitors to the city.

The Tall Ships has welcomed record crowds to Aberdeen city centre and the harbour.

Here are the estimated timings for the display across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeen Airport/Dyce – 5.18pm

Kintore (SW) – 5.20pm

Insch (NE) – 5.22pm

Rhynie (SE) – 5.24pm

Strachan (South) – 5.27pm

Peterculter (East) – 5.29pm

Aberdeen Display – 5.30pm

Oversea – 5.54pm

Aberdeen Airport/Dyce – 5.58pm

The Beach Esplanade is earmarked as the best spot to see the Red Arrows pass by the city as they head out towards the North Sea.

However, bleak and misty weather could threaten the flyover, as the Met Office warns of thunderstorms nearby in Aberdeenshire.

To keep up-to-date with all the action from the Tall Ships Races, click here for the Press and Journal live blog.