I was asked to climb 26 feet to the top of a Tall Ship – here’s what happened

Was Press and Journal reporter Graham Fleming up to the task?

By Graham Fleming

I’ve never had a problem with heights.

But then again, never before had I climbed 26 feet of rope rigging to the top of a small platform atop a ship.

Standing at the foot of the TS Royalist in the Port of Aberdeen this morning was the first pang of regret I had after accepting this task I’d been given.

The impressive Tall Ship towers 26 feet over the Granite City’s quayside with precarious masting the whole way up.

Its Sea Cadet crew climb this every day, even while on the choppy high seas – and will be doing so during tomorrow’s race.

A Sea Cadet gives instructions from the rigging of a ship to a Press and Journal reporter.
P&J Reporter Graham Fleming was tasked with the steep climb. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But, this morning I was asked to join them on a Tall Ship climb and record my experience.

I stepped aboard the Royalist, greeted by sea cadet Kori Williams-Morgan who was tasked with taking me through the process.

There were two sets of rigging to climb with a platform at half-way and at the top.

A male Sea Cadet gives instructions to a Press and Journal reporter.
Graham being given instruction. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This is where I get the news that most first-time cadets don’t make it to the first platform due to a phenomenon known as “dancer’s leg.”

I don’t quite fully understand what that means – but I soon would.

The climb of the Tall Ship begins

Before I know it I’m strapped in via a locking fall arrester and a carabiner, which binds me to the mast in two places – and asked to grab on.

I take to the vertical climbing well, however difficulties arise when I’m asked to climb underneath the first platform to get onto it.

Climbing almost upside down is nerve-wracking and I’m struggling to get my leg over on to the platform, which means I use my knees and swing myself topside – which I’m soon told off for!

Despite that, I’ve made it half-way. But celebrations are cut short as I’m pretty sure I’ve contracted “dancer’s leg.”

Two men stand on the platform of a mast.
Standing atop the first platform was “nerve-wracking.” Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Looking out on to the quayside from height is stunning but my legs and feet are shaking – and we are only around 14 feet up on this Tall Ship climb.

I’m asked if I want to go further. I reluctantly agree.

Locking myself in once again, we go further up to the summit. I try to focus on the task at hand to calm my nerves.

My experienced assistant Kori is helping me massively here, giving me tips and encouragement on my way to the top.

Before I know it I’ve repeated the feat and swung myself – feet first this time, coming as a relief to Callum – on to the final platform, and… wow!

‘Magnificent views’ atop TS Royalist

Standing 26 feet up on the quayside is breathtaking.

I can see all the way around the impressive Tall Ships site on the harbour, the packed event space, the concert stage, out to the sea and back towards the city centre.

I’m a little bit lost for words, standing this far up – and I get a congratulatory handshake from Sea Cadet Kori.

It felt great to conquer my fear of the climb and get rewarded at the end with his help.

A man waves to the camera from the platform on a mast of a tall ship.
It was a “great experience” in the end. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But, I also can’t deny it was also a great feeling when my feet touched the decking after climbing down.

The whole experience was a rollercoaster of emotions. Overall, it was a fantastic to get such a view of the harbour and to feel that accomplishment.

A special thanks to the crew of the TS Royalist who helped me greatly on this Tall Ship climb.

Two men on the platform of a tall ship, as one gives instructions to the other.
Graham at height with Sea Cadet Kori. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Royalist is a training ship built in 2014 used to educate Sea Cadets for a life on the water.

The ship will be taking part in the Tall ships races kicking off tomorrow.

You can also learn more about the TS Royalist and its crew here.

Keep up to date with all the Tall Ships action on our live blog.

Conversation