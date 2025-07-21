MacMoray organiser devastated as offer to transform Lossiemouth church into “world-class music venue” unsuccessful

MacMoray’s organiser’s dream to convert his hometown church into a music venue for the community has come to an end.

Last month, Andy MacDonald revealed he had made an offer to buy St Gerardine’s Church in Lossiemouth.

The iconic building, completed in 1901 and designed by Scottish architect Sir John James Burnet, closed its doors in 2023 as part of wider Church of Scotland cuts.

In May, the historic building was put up for sale for offers over £150,000.

Mr MacDonald, who was baptised at St Gerardine’s, has now told The P&J he had offered £180,000 – £30,000 over the asking price.

His idea was to create a space for both “global artists and local talent” and to stop the “beautiful building falling to a property developer.”

But, he received an e-mail this morning from the Church of Scotland explaining that his bid had been unsuccessful.

St Gerardine’s Church in Lossiemouth will not be transformed into music venue

The email read: ‘Following your client’s offer, unfortunately, they were not successful on this occasion.

“Due to church policy, we can’t confirm where your client placed or how many offers we received.”

The music lover admits that the news has “knocked him back,” adding that he thought he had “a good chance”.

“I offered £180,000, so £30,000 over the asking price, and I truly believed that I was the right person for the job, and I believe the response I received via the media and social media backed that up,” he told The P&J.

MacMoray’s organiser hopes the successful bidder preserves the building for the community.

He said: “If it’s someone with a genuine vision for the community, then I truly wish them all the best and congratulate them on securing such a special building.

“But if it turns out to be a property developer, I’d be much more cautious with any congratulations, because in that case, yes, it is a missed opportunity for Lossiemouth.”

Will Andy MacDonald look for alternative venue following St Gerardine’s unsuccessful bid?

Mr MacDonald explained that St Gerardine’s has been his third attempt to secure a venue for that purpose over the past three years.

He said: “I previously bid for the Queen Vic Hotel, with its incredible function room and also for the former M&Co building in Elgin town centre.

“I had a clear vision for all of them: to create a standout, affordable, and unforgettable music venue.”

However, he admits that, right now, he is “not sure” of what comes next.

He continued: “I’ve built amazing relationships with artists and agents, and I genuinely believe I can deliver something that would bring real joy to people and make a positive impact on the local economy. I absolutely love what I do.

“Admittedly, the news has knocked me back a bit, so I’ll probably sulk for a few days. But knowing me, I’ll bounce back and no doubt pull something impulsive out of the bag!”

Despite the disappointing news, the former Lossiemouth High School pupil wants to share “a massive thank you” to everyone who supported the vision.

He also confirmed that he has not given up on his music venue dream.

He said: “It honestly meant the world to me. The messages, the shares, the encouragement, it reminded me why I started all this in the first place.

“This isn’t the end of the road. I still believe this area deserves a space that celebrates live music, creativity, and community, and I’ll keep looking for the right opportunity to make that happen. Watch the space.”

Mr MacDonald has also uploaded a video on the MacMoray Festival’s Facebook page to express his “disappointment”.

‘Several offers were higher’

The Church of Scotland has confirmed that Moray’s organiser was outbid.

A spokesman said: “The Church of Scotland has a legal obligation as a charity to accept the highest offer, unless there is a compelling reason.

“Several offers were received for St Gerardine’s Church, including a number which were higher than Mr MacDonald’s offer.

“The proposed use was not a consideration in this decision and there are examples of former Church of Scotland buildings which have been successfully adapted into entertainment venues.

“We are unable to comment on any successful bid due to legal reasons.”