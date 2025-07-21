MacMoray organiser devastated as offer to transform Lossiemouth church into “world-class music venue” unsuccessful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

MacMoray organiser devastated as offer to transform Lossiemouth church into “world-class music venue” unsuccessful

Andy MacDonald told The P&J that his bid to transform St Gerardine’s Church into a concert site has been unsuccessful.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Exterior of the church.
Mr MacDonald wanted to transform St Gerardine’s Church in Lossiemouth into a music venue. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

MacMoray’s organiser’s dream to convert his hometown church into a music venue for the community has come to an end.

Last month, Andy MacDonald revealed he had made an offer to buy St Gerardine’s Church in Lossiemouth.

The iconic building, completed in 1901 and designed by Scottish architect Sir John James Burnet, closed its doors in 2023 as part of wider Church of Scotland cuts.

In May, the historic building was put up for sale for offers over £150,000.

Mr MacDonald, who was baptised at St Gerardine’s, has now told The P&J he had offered £180,000 –  £30,000 over the asking price.

His idea was to create a space for both “global artists and local talent” and to stop the “beautiful building falling to a property developer.”

But, he received an e-mail this morning from the Church of Scotland explaining that his bid had been unsuccessful.

St Gerardine’s Church in Lossiemouth will not be transformed into music venue

The email read: ‘Following your client’s offer, unfortunately, they were not successful on this occasion.

“Due to church policy, we can’t confirm where your client placed or how many offers we received.”

Andy Macdonald
Moray organiser Andy MacDonald had offered £180,000 for the building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The music lover admits that the news has “knocked him back,” adding that he thought he had “a good chance”.

“I offered £180,000, so £30,000 over the asking price, and I truly believed that I was the right person for the job, and I believe the response I received via the media and social media backed that up,” he told The P&J.

MacMoray’s organiser hopes the successful bidder preserves the building for the community.

He said: “If it’s someone with a genuine vision for the community, then I truly wish them all the best and congratulate them on securing such a special building.

“But if it turns out to be a property developer, I’d be much more cautious with any congratulations, because in that case, yes, it is a missed opportunity for Lossiemouth.”

Will Andy MacDonald look for alternative venue following St Gerardine’s unsuccessful bid?

Mr MacDonald explained that St Gerardine’s has been his third attempt to secure a venue for that purpose over the past three years.

He said: “I previously bid for the Queen Vic Hotel, with its incredible function room and also for the former M&Co building in Elgin town centre.

“I had a clear vision for all of them: to create a standout, affordable, and unforgettable music venue.”

However, he admits that, right now, he is “not sure” of what comes next.

the church inside
It is not known what the church will be used for in the future. Image: Church of Scotland

He continued: “I’ve built amazing relationships with artists and agents, and I genuinely believe I can deliver something that would bring real joy to people and make a positive impact on the local economy. I absolutely love what I do.

“Admittedly, the news has knocked me back a bit, so I’ll probably sulk for a few days. But knowing me, I’ll bounce back and no doubt pull something impulsive out of the bag!”

Despite the disappointing news, the former Lossiemouth High School pupil wants to share “a massive thank you” to everyone who supported the vision.

He also confirmed that he has not given up on his music venue dream.

He said: “It honestly meant the world to me. The messages, the shares, the encouragement, it reminded me why I started all this in the first place.

“This isn’t the end of the road. I still believe this area deserves a space that celebrates live music, creativity, and community, and I’ll keep looking for the right opportunity to make that happen. Watch the space.”

Mr MacDonald has also uploaded a video on the MacMoray Festival’s Facebook page to express his “disappointment”.

‘Several offers were higher’

The Church of Scotland has confirmed that Moray’s organiser was outbid.

A spokesman said: “The Church of Scotland has a legal obligation as a charity to accept the highest offer, unless there is a compelling reason.

“Several offers were received for St Gerardine’s Church, including a number which were higher than Mr MacDonald’s offer.

“The proposed use was not a consideration in this decision and there are examples of former Church of Scotland buildings which have been successfully adapted into entertainment venues.

“We are unable to comment on any successful bid due to legal reasons.”

Conversation