Garthdee family overwhelmed by support for baby Tommy: ‘We just want to make memories with him’

A Garthdee family coming to terms with their baby boy’s rare, life-limiting diagnosis, say they’re “blown away” by the generosity shown to their family at such a difficult time.

“We don’t know how long we’ll have Tommy for, so we are incredibly grateful to everyone who is supporting us,” said Bobbie-Ann Hardingham.

‘He came early but was just perfect’

Bobbie, and partner Callum Booth, were delighted to welcome baby Tommy on August 30 last year.

Three weeks early, he weighed 5lb 10oz and was the perfect little man they had dreamed of.

Though Bobbie has two older children from a previous relationship, Tommy is her and Callum’s first baby together.

“We had no concerns at all during my pregnancy,” said Bobbie. “But when he was born he didn’t feed well, and he was always really cold. He could never hold a temperature.

“We were always swaddling Tommy and wrapping him up. Quite quickly, they moved us to neonatal care to help with jaundice and feeding. But nobody was overly worried at that point.

“We later found out they thought he had sepsis.”

A ‘bad turn’ saw tiny Tommy airlifted to hospital

When Bobbie and Callum, who works as a crate maker in Bridge of Don, were able to bring Tommy home, they noticed he was quite a sleepy baby, and again he had problems with his temperature.

“That was the start of us realising something was wrong with Tommy. They had him in a special hot cot, and they put a cannula in his little head. It was awful to watch.”

During one hospital visit, Tommy “took a bad turn” and was air lifted to hospital in Edinburgh.

Bobbie went with Tommy, and Callum followed with his sister in the car.

While there, doctors performed numerous tests on Tommy, suspecting a form of adrenal insufficiency.

After responding well to steroids, Tommy was able to be transferred back to Aberdeen.

‘Don’t worry… but we are testing Tommy for a condition’

“We had kind of forgotten that the doctors in Edinburgh had spoken to us about generic testing – because they were doing tests and scans for everything,” said Bobbie, 36.

In December, Tommy was given more antibiotics to help regulate his temperature and more follow-up appointments took place.

“In one appointment, the woman looked at Tommy and asked us if she could take a picture of his hair. We agreed, not thinking much about it.

“She later called us back to say they were going to test Tommy for a specific condition, but they didn’t tell us more than that to spare us the worry.

“Of course, telling me that made me worry!”

Tommy’s hair was the clue to his rare diagnosis

On April 2 Bobbie took Tommy to an appointment that “changed everything.”

“We didn’t realise it was going to be such awful news,” she said, “so I had to call Callum and ask him to come home afterwards.

“They basically sat me down and said we’ve got the results of the tests, and it’s not good news.

“That’s when we first heard about Menkes Disease.”

The family were talked through the rare condition, sometimes called “kinky hair disease”, which is caused by a problem in the ATP7A gene.

Tommy’s wiry ginger hair had alerted medics to the condition,

The ATP7A gene produces the ATPase enzyme, which regulates copper levels in the body, controlling hair, brain, liver, and arterial development.

If you have a problem in your ATP7A gene like Tommy, there won’t be enough of the ATPase enzyme, and babies will be unable to develop properly, with delays in learning and growth.

‘Palliative care was discussed… we were devastated,’ said mum Bobbie

“They basically told us there’s nothing we can do. And even spoke about palliative care for Tommy.

“We were beside ourselves. Devastated, and confused by it all.”

It was then that Bobbie began researching and reaching out to other families with Menkes.

Though she hasn’t found anyone in Scotland, she discovered families in England and America and asked them for advice.

“I learned really quickly that no two children with Menkes are the same. I know of one family who had their child until the age of 10, but have heard of others who have lost their babies really young. ”

‘It’s not a cure, but it means we’ll maybe have Tommy here longer’

It was from those “lifeline” conversations that Bobbie and Callum learned about pioneering copper injections.

“We asked our Menkes specialist in Glasgow right away, if we could have them for Tommy, but the guidelines say you need to have that treatment within 28 days of being born.

“Well, Tommy was eight months by the time he was diagnosed.

“As a mother, I couldn’t take no for an answer. Eventually, they agreed to give Tommy the copper treatment.”

And so far, the results have been promising.

“It’s not a cure, we know that. But before the copper treatment Tommy had stopped smiling and was really sleepy. He’s got his smile back and is much more alert now.

“This is just a way to improve the quality of his life, and to prolong it.”

‘Making memories is all we want to do now’

Since getting the life-altering news about Tommy’s condition the couple set up a Go Fund Me page.

“It was heartbreaking to even write the words,” Bobbie said. “We just wanted to make sure if there is a treatment out there for Tommy, we will be able to afford to make the trip to get it.

“More realistically, we just want to make memories with him. I know he won’t remember a holiday, but our older children will remember it, and it will be a happy time for us all. So much of Tommy’s life has been surrounded by sadness and worry.

“The final reason we set it up is to give him a lovely send-off if and when the time comes.

“It’s hard to speak about that but Tommy is such a special wee boy. He deserves to have a special farewell and a place for us to go to remember him when he’s no longer here.”

‘We’re just so grateful for everyone’s donations’

Since setting the page up in late May £5,375 has been raised.

“We’re just blown away. We are so, so grateful for the love and support, and for the generosity people have shown us. It’s amazing.”

For now the couple, who are expecting another little boy in a few months time, are trying to spend as much quality time with Tommy as they can.

“It’s really tough. Tommy doesn’t look ill. And his little brother coming along was meant to be his best friend – someone for him to play with. But that was before the diagnosis.

“We’re just taking each day as it comes for now.”