Gallery: Visitors board Tall Ships one last time and enjoy a glimpse of the Red Arrows

Crowds gathered to watch the Red Arrows display but it was aborted due to low cloud and poor visibility.

The Red Arrows fly in the distance above Aberdeen as crowds watch on from the beach front.
The Red Arrows briefly wowed crowds over Aberdeen beach. Image: Darrell Benns
By Katherine Ferries, Gemma Bibby & Darrell Benns

Visitors gathered today to enjoy their last chance to board the Tall Ships, which have been docked in the Port of Aberdeen since Friday.

It was a final opportunity to explore the impressive vessels and meet their international crews before they set sail for Norway on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the festival remains in full swing, with the Military Village in Union Terrace Gardens, the Discovery Zone at Castlegate, and Codona’s funfair continuing to draw families and visitors throughout the day.

Crowds had gathered across the city, from the harbour to the beachfront, to watch the iconic RAF Red Arrows team in action. Spectators enjoyed a glimpse of the display before it was aborted due to poor weather conditions.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns was out capturing the best moments.

A large crowd of people walk along Aberdeen Harbour. A man in an Aberdeen shirt is at the front of the group.
Crowds make their way along Aberdeen Harbour.. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Groups of people walk down Marischal Street in Aberdeen.
People make their way down Marischal Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A sailor speaks to two members of the public while leaning over the railing of a ship.
A crew member talking to visitors on the quayisde. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A young child walks down the steps to get off a ship.
Xander Sneddon, age 7 getting off a ship. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crowds of people move along Aberdeen harbour, while large masts from two ships protrude into the skyline.
Day three was the last opportunity for crowds to see all the Tall Ships boats. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paddle-boarders move along the water past three docked boats.
Paddleboarders in the harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
People make their way along Aberdeen Harbour, walking in front of an ice cream truck and a burger stall.
The Tall Ships Races had attracted huge crowds over the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A man, woman and two children chat to a woman in camouflage clothing.
There has been plenty on offer to entertain families of all ages at the Tall Ships. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two journalists chat to two sailors aboard the TS Royalist sailing vessel.
Press and Journal reporter Andy Morton and videographer Callum Main on the TS Royalist. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
An RNLI boat and coastguard jet ski next to one another in Aberdeen Harbour.
The RNLI and Coastguard in the harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A man dressed in a pirate costume, on top of a small pirate ship, entertains the crowds on Union Street in Aberdeen.
A pirate on Union Street entertains the passing crowds. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A young boy and girl sit on top of an old fire engine and take hold of the wheel.
Curtis and Violet Duguid on an old fire engine outside Marischal College. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A selection of old fire engines parked on the street outside Marischal College in Aberdeen.
Old fire engines outside Marischal College.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A young boy sits in the driver's seat of an old fire engine outside Marischal College in Aberdeen.
The old fire engines proved a popular attraction on Broad Street.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Graham Fleming TS Royalist mast climb. Pictured is reporter Graham Fleming climbing the mast. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A wide angle shot of Aberdeen beach, where hundreds of people have gathered to watch the Red Arrows display.
Large crowds gather on the beach to watch the Red Arrows display. Image: Darrell Benns
A woman and an elderly man wrap up in a multi-coloured blanket on a bench on Aberdeen beach front.
Wrapped up warm waiting for the Red Arrows. Image: Darrell Benns
Three women and a young man pose for the camera in sailor hats.
The Red Arrows display attracted a large crowd to the beach front. Image: Darrell Benns
A woman, three young boys and a teenage girl sit on the grass bank by Aberdeen beach eating ice creams.
Families gathered around the Aberdeen beach front. Image: Darrell Benns
A woman holds her phone up towards the sky in an effort to capture the Red Arrows display.
People tried to see the display through the low cloud. Image: Darrell Benns
A woman peers into the sky holding her phone, in an effort to see the Red Arrows display.
Struggling to see the display through the mist. Image: Darrell Benns
Nine of the Red Arrows planes fly in formation, emitting red, white and blue smoke.
Here they come! Image: Darrell Benns
Crowds of people gather along Aberdeen beach front in an effort to see the Red Arrows.
The crowd watches the Red Arrows display. Image: Darrell Benns
Nine Red Arrows planes fly in formation with blue, white and red smoke behind them.
The Red Arrows briefly took to the sky above Aberdeen beach. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The nine Red Arrows planes disappear into the clouds above Aberdeen beach.
The Red Arrows in formation. Image: Darrell Benns
The Red Arrows planes disappear out of sight into the clouds above Aberdeen beach.
The Red Arrows display was cut short due to the low cloud level. Image: Darrell Benns
A member of the public in the process of writing "The Tall Ships Races Aberdeen 2025. Fair Winds and Following Seas" into the sand on Aberdeen beach.
A member of the public inscribes a message into the sand on Aberdeen beach. Image: Darrell Benns

 

 

 

