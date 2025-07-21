Gallery: Visitors board Tall Ships one last time and enjoy a glimpse of the Red Arrows
Crowds gathered to watch the Red Arrows display but it was aborted due to low cloud and poor visibility.
ByKatherine Ferries, Gemma Bibby & Darrell Benns
Visitors gathered today to enjoy their last chance to board the Tall Ships, which have been docked in the Port of Aberdeen since Friday.
It was a final opportunity to explore the impressive vessels and meet their international crews before they set sail for Norway on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, the festival remains in full swing, with the Military Village in Union Terrace Gardens, the Discovery Zone at Castlegate, and Codona’s funfair continuing to draw families and visitors throughout the day.
