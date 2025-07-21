Gallery: Visitors board Tall Ships one last time and enjoy a glimpse of the Red Arrows

Visitors gathered today to enjoy their last chance to board the Tall Ships, which have been docked in the Port of Aberdeen since Friday.

It was a final opportunity to explore the impressive vessels and meet their international crews before they set sail for Norway on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the festival remains in full swing, with the Military Village in Union Terrace Gardens, the Discovery Zone at Castlegate, and Codona’s funfair continuing to draw families and visitors throughout the day.

Crowds had gathered across the city, from the harbour to the beachfront, to watch the iconic RAF Red Arrows team in action. Spectators enjoyed a glimpse of the display before it was aborted due to poor weather conditions.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns was out capturing the best moments.