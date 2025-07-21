Man charged after A95 crash between car and lorry

A 79-year-old man has been charged after an A95 crash near Aberlour.

The collision happened on the Aberlour to Keith road, shortly before 1pm on Monday, with both a car and lorry involved.

Police were called to the scene, closing the road for around three hours near the Bluehill Quarry junction.

Everyone involved escaped uninjured as a result of the incident.

Man charged in connection with Aberlour accident

A 79-year-old man has since been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Monday, July 21, police were called to a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A95 between Aberlour and Craigellachie. No one was reported as injured.

“A 79-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence and will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”