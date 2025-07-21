News Man charged after A95 crash between car and lorry The crash was reported at around 1pm near Aberlour. By Michelle Henderson & Graham Fleming July 21 2025, 1:47 pm July 21 2025, 1:47 pm Share Man charged after A95 crash between car and lorry Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6811175/police-called-to-a95-aberlour-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The road was closed for a time. Image: Jasperimage A 79-year-old man has been charged after an A95 crash near Aberlour. The collision happened on the Aberlour to Keith road, shortly before 1pm on Monday, with both a car and lorry involved. Police were called to the scene, closing the road for around three hours near the Bluehill Quarry junction. Everyone involved escaped uninjured as a result of the incident. Man charged in connection with Aberlour accident A 79-year-old man has since been charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date. A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.30pm on Monday, July 21, police were called to a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A95 between Aberlour and Craigellachie. No one was reported as injured. “A 79-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence and will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date. “A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
