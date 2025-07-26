Is this Berryden junction Aberdeen’s worst bottleneck? Let us know what you think…

I’m certain every driver has a particular junction, roundabout, or even a road that they try to avoid at all costs.

For me it’s the junction where Berryden Road meets Belmont Road and Back Hilton Road.

Especially at peak times, when the area just becomes a huge bottleneck forcing rows of cars along Berryden Road down to the roundabout at Sainsbury’s.

Or people will be waiting along Back Hilton Road – depending on the time of day and where people are rushing to.

Don’t even get me started on the thought of parking up along Belmont Road…

Why is it so bad you may ask? Read on to find out, perhaps you may agree with some of the points I raise.

Or maybe you’ll think it’s all nonsense and there’s a far worse road out there…

Like the other pinch-point further down Berryden Road, at the junction with Hutcheon Street.

But you can let us know your thoughts in the comments and by taking part in our poll.

Why is the area so busy, and what kind of traffic uses it?

Traffic is so high in this area for so many reasons.

It’s a major thoroughfare for anyone going between the north and south of the city, meaning people use it to rush to and from work.

A lot of people use this narrow road to access Sainsbury’s or the retail park, and it’s also on a few bus routes – often making it a tight squeeze to maneuver.

Not only that, it is close to the post office and council depot where they keep some of their larger vehicles, and it’s just off the A96.

In my experience, one of the main problems with this junction can be turning against the flow of traffic.

I know what you’re thinking, the same could be said at any junction… but hear me out.

A battle to turn right causes bottlenecks

After driving down Back Hilton Road, you join onto Berryden Road before coming up to the junction that will either take you left towards the A96 or right towards the Berryden retail park.

Turning left can be easy enough when you get an opening (just watch out for the parked cars outside homes and the vets) but turning right certainly requires a bit more patience.

Obviously, you have to look out for drivers coming both ways, but when it’s busy traffic can seem quite relentless.

You have to not only be patient, but act quickly when you spot a safe opening – otherwise you could end up sitting there for quite a while.

And sometimes people turning right from Berryden Road towards Back Hilton Road can block your exit.

Or, you might be stuck behind someone who hesitates, and doesn’t take the opportunity to drive out.

This can lead to traffic backing up towards Greens of Ashgrove – and potentially even further.

Ashgrove Road awkwardness

Ashgrove Road cuts through Back Hilton Road and Berryden Road, and goes right the way to Powis Terrace – which is also the A96.

It’s a direct route from ARI to the A96, and the street is also residential, with many flat blocks meaning quite a few living here will have cars.

But, depending on the direction people want to travel, they often get stuck at Back Hilton Road waiting for other motorists to go by first.

While this isn’t necessarily a huge problem, drivers losing patience while stuck waiting for an opening sometimes start to edge their way out, or take risks, forcing traffic to jolt to a standstill.

This can also be said for anyone on Back Hilton Road waiting to turn off onto Ashgrove Road against the flow of traffic.

Waiting for the chance to turn on any of these roads just leads to a build up of cars behind…

Every time I get stuck at either this junction, or the one with Belmont Road, I find myself asking: “Why are there no traffic lights here?

This leads me nicely onto my next criticism…

The odd traffic light placement between the Berryden junctions

The traffic lights are placed right between the two junctions, which feels like it doesn’t really make a difference?

While it’s good there’s a crossing for pedestrians on this tight little awkward street, I do think it would have made more sense to have these placed at a junction – or better yet both junctions.

If it had just been a little further along, this crossing could have covered the crossroads between Back Hilton Road, Berryden Road and Ashgrove Road.

And while drivers coming along Ashgrove Road can currently use these lights to their advantage, I just don’t think it’s enough to alleviate the traffic buildup.

Meanwhile, if there was a set at traffic lights at the Berryden Road junction with Belmont Road the traffic might be more controlled.

People would potentially feel more confident using the junction and it could be synchronied with the lights at Belmont Road/Powis Terrace to help traffiic flow smoothly.

I avoid turning right at Belmont Road up Berryden Road and towards Back Hilton Road at all costs. It’s so awkward to get turned there and it feels as though you’re causing a pile on behind you towards the A96, slowing down the process for everyone else.

But if there was some sort of traffic system here, like lights, maybe it wouldn’t feel quite so daunting.

