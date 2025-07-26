Is this Berryden junction Aberdeen’s worst bottleneck? Let us know what you think…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is this Berryden junction Aberdeen’s worst bottleneck? Let us know what you think…

I avoid this particular junction as much as I can during peak times, but do you agree? Or is there a worse pinch-point in Aberdeen?

Navigating traffic in the city can sometimes be a nightmare... but is this one of Aberdeen's worst bottlenecks? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

I’m certain every driver has a particular junction, roundabout, or even a road that they try to avoid at all costs.

For me it’s the junction where Berryden Road meets Belmont Road and Back Hilton Road.

Especially at peak times, when the area just becomes a huge bottleneck forcing rows of cars along Berryden Road down to the roundabout at Sainsbury’s.

I think the junction labelled number 1 is the worst bottleneck, but the junction labelled number 2 just adds to the traffic congestion here. Clarke Cooper / DC Thomson

Or people will be waiting along Back Hilton Road – depending on the time of day and where people are rushing to.

Don’t even get me started on the thought of parking up along Belmont Road…

The area is busy with parked cars on Belmont Road and traffic going by. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Why is it so bad you may ask? Read on to find out, perhaps you may agree with some of the points I raise.

Or maybe you’ll think it’s all nonsense and there’s a far worse road out there…

Like the other pinch-point further down Berryden Road, at the junction with Hutcheon Street.

But you can let us know your thoughts in the comments and by taking part in our poll.

Why is the area so busy, and what kind of traffic uses it?

Traffic is so high in this area for so many reasons.

It’s a major thoroughfare for anyone going between the north and south of the city, meaning people use it to rush to and from work.

A lot of people use this narrow road to access Sainsbury’s or the retail park, and it’s also on a few bus routes – often making it a tight squeeze to maneuver.

Belmont Road from Powis Terrace, A96. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Not only that, it is close to the post office and council depot where they keep some of their larger vehicles, and it’s just off the A96.

In my experience, one of the main problems with this junction can be turning against the flow of traffic.

I know what you’re thinking, the same could be said at any junction… but hear me out.

A battle to turn right causes bottlenecks

After driving down Back Hilton Road, you join onto Berryden Road before coming up to the junction that will either take you left towards the A96 or right towards the Berryden retail park.

Navigating traffic in the city can sometimes be a nightmare… but is this one of Aberdeen’s worst bottlenecks? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Turning left can be easy enough when you get an opening (just watch out for the parked cars outside homes and the vets) but turning right certainly requires a bit more patience.

Obviously, you have to look out for drivers coming both ways, but when it’s busy traffic can seem quite relentless.

You have to not only be patient, but act quickly when you spot a safe opening – otherwise you could end up sitting there for quite a while.

This crossover can be quite tricky to navigate, and there’s often a few angry toots of the horn here. Clarke Cooper / DC Thomson

And sometimes people turning right from Berryden Road towards Back Hilton Road can block your exit.

Or, you might be stuck behind someone who hesitates, and doesn’t take the opportunity to drive out.

Traffic starting to build up in the area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This can lead to traffic backing up towards Greens of Ashgrove – and potentially even further.

Ashgrove Road awkwardness

Ashgrove Road cuts through Back Hilton Road and Berryden Road, and goes right the way to Powis Terrace – which is also the A96.

It’s a direct route from ARI to the A96, and the street is also residential, with many flat blocks meaning quite a few living here will have cars.

Ashgrove Road cuts along Berryden and Back Hilton Road. Image: Clarke Cooper / DC Thomson

But, depending on the direction people want to travel, they often get stuck at Back Hilton Road waiting for other motorists to go by first.

Ashgrove Road has many flats, and is also a direct route from ARI to the A96. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

While this isn’t necessarily a huge problem, drivers losing patience while stuck waiting for an opening sometimes start to edge their way out, or take risks, forcing traffic to jolt to a standstill.

Traffic starting to build up in the area. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This can also be said for anyone on Back Hilton Road waiting to turn off onto Ashgrove Road against the flow of traffic.

Waiting for the chance to turn on any of these roads just leads to a build up of cars behind…

Every time I get stuck at either this junction, or the one with Belmont Road, I find myself asking: “Why are there no traffic lights here?

This leads me nicely onto my next criticism…

What do you think about this Berryden junction? Let us know in our comments section below, and take part in our poll

The odd traffic light placement between the Berryden junctions

The traffic lights are placed right between the two junctions, which feels like it doesn’t really make a difference?

While it’s good there’s a crossing for pedestrians on this tight little awkward street, I do think it would have made more sense to have these placed at a junction – or better yet both junctions.

If it had just been a little further along, this crossing could have covered the crossroads between Back Hilton Road, Berryden Road and Ashgrove Road.

The traffic lights and pedestrian crossing between the two busy junctions. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And while drivers coming along Ashgrove Road can currently use these lights to their advantage, I just don’t think it’s enough to alleviate the traffic buildup.

Meanwhile, if there was a set at traffic lights at the Berryden Road junction with Belmont Road the traffic might be more controlled.

People would potentially feel more confident using the junction and it could be synchronied with the lights at Belmont Road/Powis Terrace to help traffiic flow smoothly.

I avoid turning right at Belmont Road up Berryden Road and towards Back Hilton Road at all costs. It’s so awkward to get turned there and it feels as though you’re causing a pile on behind you towards the A96, slowing down the process for everyone else.

But if there was some sort of traffic system here, like lights, maybe it wouldn’t feel quite so daunting.

Take part in our poll, is this Aberdeen’s worst bottleneck?

