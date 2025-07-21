Tall Ships sea cadets team up with top Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish

Sea cadet Will Dredge has got used to a whole new experience at the Tall Ships Race in Aberdeen – fame.

“It’s not what I thought being famous would be like,” laughs Will, from Rugby, one of 24 sea cadets manning the TS Royalist currently docked at Aberdeen’s Trinity Quay.

Forget Tall Ships music acts Deacon Blue and the Kaiser Chiefs: over the past few days, as crowds have flocked to the harbour-front in their thousands to glimpse the full-masted boats, Will and his fellow race-goers have been the real stars of the show.

“We’re just sitting on the boat and we’ve got all these people looking at us,” Will says. “And when we walk around in our uniforms everyone wants to take a picture with us. It’s amazing.”

Sea cadets learn some new ropes

On Monday, Will found himself in a different kind of spotlight — helping award-winning Aberdeen chef Kevin Dalgleish cook seafood dishes for the TS Royalist crew.

Crammed inside the boat’s well-appointed — but tiny — galley, Will and two fellow cadets helped whip up crab crumpets with homemade mayonnaise, plus an extra round of scallops.

The pop-up cooking session was part of Kevin’s own Tall Ships celebration at his restaurant, Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, on Queen’s Terrace, where he’s been serving the crab crumpets all week in honour of Aberdeen’s visiting vessel VIPs.

“It’s such an amazing event,” says Kevin, as he puts the finishing touches to the crumpets in the kitchen.

“You see how many people are here even though the weather has been a bit disappointing. It can only be great for the city.”

A time to relax amid some intense racing

For Will, the cooking session was a fun curveball after an intense few days of racing.

With all the excitement surrounding the Tall Ships’ arrival, it’s easy to forget that the event — beyond the music acts and funfair rides — is, first and foremost, a race.

“We embarked on Saturday last week and started the race on Monday,” says Will. “We arrived in the great city of Aberdeen on Thursday, and we’ve been here ever since.”

On the leg into the Granite City, the cadets finished fifth overall and fourth in class – no small feat for a team of teenagers running a full-masted brig.

“It’s very intense,” says Will. “There’s a lot of sail changes, a lot of tactical stuff. A few of the cadets had quite a strong interest in the tactics, which was quite exciting — learning a lot about navigation and stuff. But, you know, being woke at two o’clock in the morning to change sails… it gets quite tiring.”

“It was really fun,” adds fellow sea cadet Jacob Hyde, also 16, from Hartlepool. “It was a good sail up — sunny, and really warm.”

Sea cadets won a golden ticket with berth on the Tall Ships

As for the cooking, it was yet another experience to add to an already packed itinerary.

Just 24 cadets were picked from an application list of around 400. With some 14,000 sea cadets in the UK, earning a berth on the TS Royalist was a golden ticket.

Helping Kevin was also a rare chance for the sea cadets to enjoy something a little more refined than the ship’s standard fare.

Not that Will and Jacob are knocking the food — but their usual protein-rich meals, designed to fuel long days at sea, don’t quite compare to dishes whipped up by a former chef at The Savoy.

“It was really, really good,” says Will. “The crab crumpets — they were my favourite.”

The burning question, though: Could Kevin handle a kitchen that pitches from side to side?

Chief petty officer Julie Davies, the TS Royalist’s usual cook notes, that conditions for the top chef, with the ship docked in the harbour, were as plain-sailing as it gets.

“When it’s rocking and rolling, it’s a totally different thing,” she laughs. “When your pans are sliding and your gravy is pouring out onto the deck.”

