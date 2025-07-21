Ember to launch new bus service connecting Royal Deeside and Aberdeen

A new bus route launching this week will make it easier for people travelling between Royal Deeside and Aberdeen.

Ember has been expanding its electric bus service offering in the north-east rapidly with new routes connecting towns and cities.

Now, they are looking to capitalise on local necessity and tourism hype in Royal Deeside with the new E11 service.

The E11 service will connect Aberdeen and Dundee via Braemar.

Other stops on the route include Blairgowrie, Braemar, Banchory and Aberdeen Airport along the A93 and the A90 roads.

The route will begin operation on Wednesday, July 23 running one return service per day.

Ember’s new route connecting Aberdeen to Braemar to Dundee

Ember says that the route will initially operate a “express service” but intends to add more stops and more services in August.

The service starts in Aberdeen city centre 2.38pm and takes 55 minutes to get to Banchory and just over two hours to arrive in Braemar.

The E11 service will begin in Dundee train station at 8.13am and takes around 1 hour and 41 minutes to reach Braemar.

The new services will provide another option for travellers and tourists looking to explore Royal Deeside from both Aberdeen and Dundee.

Back in May, the bus company announced a new route connecting Aberdeen to Inverness via Inverurie, Keith, Elgin and Nairn beginning in June.