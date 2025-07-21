Ember to launch new bus service connecting Royal Deeside and Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ember to launch new bus service connecting Royal Deeside and Aberdeen

The route will pass through the north-east connecting the cities of Aberdeen and Dundee via Braemar.

By Ross Hempseed
ember buses in Royal Deeside.
Ember buses will operate in Royal Deeside from July 23. Image: Ember.

A new bus route launching this week will make it easier for people travelling between Royal Deeside and Aberdeen.

Ember has been expanding its electric bus service offering in the north-east rapidly with new routes connecting towns and cities.

Now, they are looking to capitalise on local necessity and tourism hype in Royal Deeside with the new E11 service.

The E11 service will connect Aberdeen and Dundee via Braemar.

Other stops on the route include Blairgowrie, Braemar, Banchory and Aberdeen Airport along the A93 and the A90 roads.

The route will begin operation on Wednesday, July 23 running one return service per day.

Ember’s new route connecting Aberdeen to Braemar to Dundee

Ember says that the route will initially operate a “express service” but intends to add more stops and more services in August.

The service starts in Aberdeen city centre 2.38pm and takes 55 minutes to get to Banchory and just over two hours to arrive in Braemar.

The E11 service will begin in Dundee train station at 8.13am and takes around 1 hour and 41 minutes to reach Braemar.

The new services will provide another option for travellers and tourists looking to explore Royal Deeside from both Aberdeen and Dundee.

Back in May, the bus company announced a new route connecting Aberdeen to Inverness via Inverurie, Keith, Elgin and Nairn beginning in June.

