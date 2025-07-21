Hundreds gather to protest against closure of Elgin Ice Rink

Hundreds of people have gathered at Moray Leisure Centre to protest against the closure of Elgin Ice Rink.

Yesterday, the site’s board announced the “difficult decision” today, arguing that the site is “no longer financially viable”.

If nothing changes, the Ice Rink will shut down permanently from Monday, August 4.

A statement issued by the charity read: “Due to spiralling energy costs, The board of Moray Leisure Centre has concluded that Elgin Ice Rink is no longer financially viable and has taken the difficult decision to close the facility.”

Today, hundreds of parents and kids of all ages flocked to Moray Leisure Centre to demand that the facility remains open.

Hundreds of residents protest against Ice Rink closure

The announcement has been a blow to the communities in Moray, who will be forced to say goodbye to a much-loved facility.

Scottish Curling CEO Vincent Bryson described it as “the end of an era”.

This morning, hundreds of children joined by their parents took part in the demonstration at the Ice Rink

When will Elgin Ice Ring close?

A spokesperson for Moray Leisure Centre explained that the ice rink is the area which generates “the least amount of income and consumes the most energy”.

The charity said that skaters and curlers account for less than 10% of all users of the site.

It added that the cost of running the ice rink “threatens the financial sustainability of the whole leisure centre if action is not taken swiftly.”

They confirmed that the Ice Rink will close from Monday, August 4.

A spokesperson for the board said: “Despite our best efforts to secure a future for the Ice Rink, Moray Leisure Centre’s overall operation has effectively subsidised the Ice Rink’s operation for the past six years, and rising energy bills mean this has now reached a level where it is unaffordable.

“We know that the closure of the Ice Rink will be very disappointing for those who use the facility and for the coaches and clubs who depend upon it.”

Moray Council Leader says closure is ‘understandable measure’

Moray council leader, Councillor Kathleen Robertson, has commented on the news of the ice rink closure at Moray Leisure Centre.

She said: “Moray Council is aware of the decision by the Moray Leisure Ltd Board to close the ice rink at Moray Leisure Centre from 4 August 2025.

“While this is clearly a difficult decision for them, rising energy costs are being felt across all industries and in homes around the country, so it’s also an understandable measure to take to ensure financial viability for the rest of the facility.

“I appreciate this disappointing news will be devastating for the clubs who use the ice rink regularly and can confirm Moray Council will continue to work with the Board and management team to help identify and implement energy saving measures and facility efficiencies.”

Scottish Curling CEO ‘deeply saddened’ by Elgin Ice Rink Closure

Scottish Curling CEO Vincent Bryson has highlighted the “devastating loss for the curling community” following the announcement.

He said: “The rink has been a vital hub for grassroots curling for decades, supporting school programmes, junior development, disability access and club competitions.

“Its closure marks the end of an era and removes an important space for sport, connection, and community life.”

He added that the fact that the facility was described as operating “fine” in January “is particularly difficult to accept”.

The CEO continued: “While we understand the financial pressures facing operators of ice facilities, we also believe that decisions of this magnitude—ones that affect community wellbeing and sporting opportunity—must be made openly and with engagement.

“To everyone who has curled at Moray Ice Rink: thank you. Your passion, your time, and your commitment have made a lasting impact on Scottish curling.

“We share your disappointment and we will do everything we can to support your transition and help keep your clubs and communities active—even if that now must happen off home ice.

“This closure is a stark reminder that curling in Scotland is under threat. Without sustainable investment in ice infrastructure, more rinks will close.

“We call on local and national government to recognise what is being lost—and what still can be saved elsewhere.

“Scottish Curling stands with the Moray curling community and we will work to support your continued participation in the sport.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead says closure is ‘huge blow’

Commenting on the announcement that Moray Leisure Centre’s Ice Rink is set to close permanently, Moray’s SNP MSP Richard Lochhead said:

“The closure of Moray’s only ice rink will come as a huge blow given the popularity of the facility with local families, clubs, and ice hockey team.

“Indeed, this morning I passed young people enjoying themselves as they skated on the ice when I was down at the Leisure Centre and now we have an announcement that it is to close.

“Moray Leisure Centre is not alone in struggling with soaring energy costs and inflation, with nearby ice facilities in Inverness and Aberdeen having to turn to crowdfunding to covering increasing costs.

“Tackling energy costs and ensuring that we benefit from the massive energy resources on our doorstep should be top of the UK Government’s agenda.

“In the meantime I intend to meet Moray Leisure Centre’s Management in the coming days and have written urgently to the Scottish Government ask if anything can be done to help and seeking advice on how we can support Moray and Scotland’s ice rinks that are such high users of energy.

“I’m also seeking clarity from Moray Council on its response due to its significant interest in the centre and the fact that none of us will want to see Moray lose its only ice rink.”

Moray MP Graham Leadbitter to ‘explore options available to keep ice rink open’

Meanwhile, Moray West, Nairn & Strathspey MP Graham Leadbitter said:

“This news will come as a shock and a blow to the local community, the many people participating in ice dance, ice hockey, and curling, who are reliant on Moray’s only ice rink.

“I urge the Council to explore every means possible of supporting Moray Leisure to avoid the permanent closure of the facility, which is much loved and well used, and of course I’ll work with Moray Leisure, Moray Council, and government to explore which options are available to keep the ice rink open.

“People In Moray should not have to travel long distances away to make use of facilities that have, until now, been available and well used on their doorstep.”