Gallery: Kaiser Chiefs close out Quayside gigs at Tall Ships festival

Kaiser Chiefs closed the final Quayside Concert at Aberdeen’s Tall Ships Festival, with Glasvegas and The Capollos supporting the lively night by the harbour.

Final show with The Kaiser Chiefs bringing the house down at The Tall Ships! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Final show with The Kaiser Chiefs bringing the house down at The Tall Ships! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Kath Flannery

Thousands gathered on the Aberdeen waterfront on Monday night for the final Quayside Concert, headlined by the Kaiser Chiefs.

Fans filled the arena as the chart-topping band delivered a lively set, with frontman Ricky Wilson keeping the crowd on their feet with their biggest hits.

The crowd was warmed up by support acts Glasvegas, the Scottish indie rock band from Glasgow, and local Aberdeen band The Capollos, setting the stage for a high-energy night of live music against the backdrop of the Tall Ships.

The concert marked the final show in the Quayside series, held alongside the Tall Ships festival. The fleet is due to leave port on Tuesday, July 22, but there is still time for visitors to enjoy the event before departure.

As media partners, The Press and Journal will continue to bring coverage from the festival.

Press and Journal photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the best moments.

Bruce and Brenda in the crowd with the stage behind them
Bruce and Brenda went to all three Quayside concerts.
A fan sticking her tongue out and throwing her hands in the air
Music fans at the concert.
Fans holding drinks and dancing
Fans enjoying the concert.
A group posing for a photo with the Tall Ships in the background before the Kaiser Chiefs gig
Fans arrive at the Kaiser Chiefs concert for the Tall Ships festival.
Fans posing for a photo in the crowd
Music fans at the concert.
Fans in sailor hats waiting for the Kaiser Chiefs gig to begin at the Tall Ships festival.
Music fans at the concert.
Two fans sitting cross-legged on the ground with their drinks.
Taking a seat.
Three fans with drinks posing for the camera
Music fans at the concert.
Two men smiling with drinks in their hands
Music fans at the concert.
A little group photo before the Kaiser Chiefs gig at the Tall Ships festival.
A little group photo before the Kaiser Chiefs gig at the Tall Ships festival.
Two fans smiling at the Tall Ships festival Kaiser Chiefs concert.
All smiles at the Tall Ships festival Kaiser Chiefs concert.
Fans sitting on the ground before the gig
Music fans at the concert.
Three fans waiting for the Tall Ships festival Kaiser Chiefs concert.
Waiting for the concert to start.
Kaiser Chiefs fans at the concert in Aberdeen.
Kaiser Chiefs fans at the concert in Aberdeen.
Two women holding up their drinks
Cheers.
Fans at the concert.
Music fans at the concert.
Lads waiting for the concert to start.
Lads waiting for the concert to start.
Fans in the front row of the Kaiser Chiefs Aberdeen gig during the Tall Ships festival.
In the front row.
Fans wearing matching sailor caps for the Kaiser Chiefs Aberdeen gig during the Tall Ships festival.
Matching hats for the gig.
Fans in the queue
Concert goers queue ahead of Kaiser Chiefs.
A long queue to the gig.
Big queues before the concert.
People enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs Aberdeen gig during the Tall Ships festival in the front row.
Fans enjoy the concert.
Aberdeen local support band The Capollos
Aberdeen local support band The Capollos.
The Capollos performing on stage.
The Capollos.
Fans in the front row with the ships behind them
Fans in the front row.
The Capollos.
The Capollos.
Fans cheering in the crowd.
Fans enjoy the concert.
The crowd watching the Capollos performance.
Fans enjoy the Capollos.
Support band Glasvegas.
Support band Glasvegas.
The lead singer of Glasvegas.
The lead singer of Glasvegas.
Glasvegas performing on stage.
Glasvegas performing on stage.
Glasvegas.
Glasvegas.
The Kaiser Chiefs performing for the Tall Ships festival.
The Kaiser Chiefs performing for the Tall Ships festival.
The Kaiser Chiefs
The Kaiser Chiefs playing their hearts out.
The Kaiser Chiefs
The crowd enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs at the Tall Ships festival.
The Kaiser Chiefs playing at the Tall Ships festival.
The Kaiser Chiefs lead singer Ricky Wilson.
Fans clapping at the gig.
Fans enjoy The Kaiser Chiefs at the Tall Ships festival.
The Kaiser Chiefs on stage.
The Kaiser Chiefs on stage.
The Kaiser Chiefs on stage
The Kaiser Chiefs on stage
The stage from afar, the crowd watching the performance.
It was quite the show to round off the Quayside Concerts. Image: DC Thomson.
Confetti falling over the crowd as the Kaiser Chiefs finish the gig
Kaiser Chiefs rounded off some brilliant concerts on Quayside.

