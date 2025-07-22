Gallery: Kaiser Chiefs close out Quayside gigs at Tall Ships festival

Thousands gathered on the Aberdeen waterfront on Monday night for the final Quayside Concert, headlined by the Kaiser Chiefs.

Fans filled the arena as the chart-topping band delivered a lively set, with frontman Ricky Wilson keeping the crowd on their feet with their biggest hits.

The crowd was warmed up by support acts Glasvegas, the Scottish indie rock band from Glasgow, and local Aberdeen band The Capollos, setting the stage for a high-energy night of live music against the backdrop of the Tall Ships.

The concert marked the final show in the Quayside series, held alongside the Tall Ships festival. The fleet is due to leave port on Tuesday, July 22, but there is still time for visitors to enjoy the event before departure.

As media partners, The Press and Journal will continue to bring coverage from the festival.

Press and Journal photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the best moments.