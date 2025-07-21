Union Square breaks footfall records amid Tall Ships festival

Tall Ships visitors have helped to break footfall records at an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Bosses at Union Square have confirmed multiple records for footfall numbers have been broken over the weekend.

Saturday marked a new milestone for the centre with 78,685 visitors – surpassing its opening weekend figures by 5%.

This was followed by the busiest Sunday ever recorded with 61,682 people stepping through the doors.

Ryan Manson, the entre director for Union Square, said: “We have all been extremely excited in the build-up to Tall Ships, and the results have exceeded our expectations.

“It’s fantastic to see our city and Union Square so bustling with activity.”

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson, added the Tall Ships “is one of the best things to happen” to the city.

‘Tall Ships one of the best things to happen to Aberdeen’

He said: “The news that records have been broken at Union Square is simply fantastic.

“It chimes with feedback we have been receiving at Aberdeen Inspired from businesses and our levy payers.

“They are telling us the Tall Ships Races is one of the best things to have happened in the city since the last time these beautiful ships were here.

“It is just massive. You can see that for yourself.

“It will take some time for precise footfall and trading figures to filter through, but there is no question the Tall Ships has achieved the high tide of success we hoped it would bring.”

The maritime celebration has had a significant impact on the city as a whole with footfall also soaring at Shiprow Village.

Businesses in the area have had some of the busiest days they have ever experienced.

Keep up to date with all the Tall Ships action on our live blog.