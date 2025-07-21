Union Square breaks footfall records amid Tall Ships festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Square breaks footfall records amid Tall Ships festival

The ongoing event has been hailed as 'one of the best things' to happen to the city.

By Graham Fleming
Large crowds gathered on Regent Quay at Tall Ships 2025
Large crowds gathered on Regent Quay at Tall Ships 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Tall Ships visitors have helped to break footfall records at an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Bosses at Union Square have confirmed multiple records for footfall numbers have been broken over the weekend.

Saturday marked a new milestone for the centre with 78,685 visitors – surpassing its opening weekend figures by 5%.

This was followed by the busiest Sunday ever recorded with 61,682 people stepping through the doors.

Crowd outside Union Square entrance on opening day
Union Square opening day in 2009. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Ryan Manson, the entre director for Union Square, said: “We have all been extremely excited in the build-up to Tall Ships, and the results have exceeded our expectations.

“It’s fantastic to see our city and Union Square so bustling with activity.”

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson, added the Tall Ships “is one of the best things to happen” to the city.

‘Tall Ships one of the best things to happen to Aberdeen’

He said: “The news that records have been broken at Union Square is simply fantastic.

“It chimes with feedback we have been receiving at Aberdeen Inspired from businesses and our levy payers.

“They are telling us the Tall Ships Races is one of the best things to have happened in the city since the last time these beautiful ships were here.

Crowds at Tall Ships village
Thousands of visitors have flocked to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“It is just massive. You can see that for yourself.

“It will take some time for precise footfall and trading figures to filter through, but there is no question the Tall Ships has achieved the high tide of success we hoped it would bring.”

The maritime celebration has had a significant impact on the city as a whole with footfall also soaring at Shiprow Village.

Businesses in the area have had some of the busiest days they have ever experienced.

Keep up to date with all the Tall Ships action on our live blog.

