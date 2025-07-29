The £420,000 steading near Inverurie that Anne and Jon find hard to leave

After 10 years of summer barbecues and country walks, Anne and Jon Christiansen are ready to hand over the keys to the Aberdeenshire home they’ve poured their hearts into.

The retired couple were the first to move into 4 Achath Steadings — a converted stone farm building tucked among the hills near Dunecht — when it was transformed into a five-bedroom family home in 2015.

Now, they’re downsizing to be closer to their grandchildren and hoping a new family will fall in love with the place just as they did.

“We’ve had such a happy time here,” Anne says. “It’s so peaceful. We love walking the local hills, having friends over and sitting out on summer evenings with a glass of wine watching the house martins.

“But it’s time for the steading to have a family again. We don’t need all the space anymore.”

A steading underneath wide skies and rolling fields

The house is part of a small development of converted steadings, about two miles from Dunecht and not far from Castle Fraser.

The area is known for its wide skies and rolling fields, but also for how connected it is, with Westhill and Inverurie just a short drive away.

Anne and Jon were drawn to the setting but also to the style of the conversion: traditional stone on the outside, open-plan living inside.

The home itself extends over 200 square metres and has a practical layout that’s well-suited to both family life and entertaining.

The main entrance leads into a spacious hall with two separate staircases and access to the open-plan living space — a bright, welcoming area that combines a sleek kitchen, relaxed seating area and a dining zone with plenty of room for guests.

Large windows and glass doors flood the space with light and offer seamless access to the garden.

One of Anne and Jon’s favourite spaces is the sociable kitchen, dining and family area — complete with a breakfast bar, built-in coffee machine, and doors opening out onto a west-facing garden they had professionally landscaped shortly after moving in.

“It was a blank canvas at the start,” Anne says. “We worked with a local designer to make something easy to look after, with lots of colour in the summer. It’s sheltered and secure — great for kids and pets.”

The garden has since hosted everything from Christmas get-togethers to New Year parties and long, laughter-filled barbecues in July.

A countryside escape, with all the trimmings

But it’s not all about entertaining. The couple also created their own quiet retreat by converting the integral garage into a formal lounge.

Inside, the house now includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a utility room and deep built-in storage.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom has its own ensuite and two large Velux windows.

Every bedroom has fitted wardrobes, and the ground floor includes a flexible fifth bedroom currently used as a study.

“We’ve always liked that it feels like a countryside escape but we’re not isolated,” Anne adds.

Immaculately maintained and tastefully finished, the home combines solid wood accents with soft, neutral tones and high-quality flooring.

The attention to detail throughout means it’s in walk-in condition — ideal for anyone keen to settle in without lifting a paintbrush.

There’s no shortage of storage either, with three roomy cupboards on the ground floor — all with handy motion-sensor lighting.

Out in the garden, there’s a shed, a log store and even a storage container tucked away and they’re all staying put for the next owners.

Meanwhile, there are many walks nearby — Barmekin Hill, Castle Fraser, Glack Hill — and Anne and Jon have been members of the local golf club for years.

In fact, it was the local golf club that first attracted them to the area.

“Achath is in the catchment area to become members of Dunecht House Golf Club, which we have enjoyed for many years,” Anne says.

Anne and Jon ready to move on from their much-loved steading

With their children grown and gone, Anne and Jon have decided it’s the right moment to move closer to family — but the decision to leave hasn’t been easy.

“I think what we’ll miss most is the space, the quiet, and the views,” Anne says. “It’s been a wonderful chapter of our lives.”

Now they hope the next chapter at 4 Achath Steadings will be written by a new family ready to make it their own.

4 Achath Steadings is on the market for offers over £420,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01224 860 710 or check out the website here.

