Lady Helen Parking Centre at ARI to close for four days

Patients attending Aberdeen Royal Infirmary are being urged to use alternative transport due to the Lady Helen Parking Centre closing.

The 1,100-space car park, which opened its doors in 2018, will be closed from July 31 until August 4.

It is to allow works for “essential maintenance” to take place, which will cause disruption for patients and visitors alike.

There will be no entrance to vehicles – or access for pedestrians – to the Foresterhill-based car park from 10pm on July 31.

Anyone that is parked in there at this time will be able to exit until 10am on August 1.

It will also affect staff, who won their years-long battle to park at the facility in April.

Alternative car parking will be available in the Shale car park, with the Lady Helen Parking Centre set to reopen at 6am on August 4.

‘We encourage people to use alternatives like public transport

In a statement, NHS Grampian said: “As always, we encourage people to use alternatives like public transport, walking, cycling, etc.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”