Weekend court roll – a thieving granddaughter and thuggish brothers

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

‘Bully boy’ boxer and younger brother jailed for attacks

A “bully boy” champion boxer and his younger brother have been jailed for vicious attacks in Angus.

John Docherty, 27, and 19-year-old Sean Docherty, both of Montrose, were given identical sentences after the teenager battered a man and his brother threatened him to stop him reporting it.

The younger Docherty punched his victim around 20 times before his brother – a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist – terrified the man to the point he was forced to flee his home with his family.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said to the older brother: “This type of offence, in my view, strikes at the very heart of the criminal justice system.”

Driving ban for man who tailgated police car on blue-light emergency response

A driver who tailgated a police car on a blue-light emergency response has been banned from the roads.

Officers were doing around 80mph through a 50mph limit when they noticed a car on their tail.

At one point, the driver was so close behind them that they could not see his licence plate, Tain Sheriff Court was told.

Peter Barnetson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving in relation to the incident on August 25 last year.

Rothienorman drink-driver could barely walk after head-on crash

A drink-driver who caused a head-on collision in rural Aberdeenshire was so unstable on his feet that he had to be held up by officers at the police station.

John McPhee was seen driving his Ford Transit van erratically through the main street of Rothienorman by other motorists, who watched in horror as the 39-year-old crossed into the opposing carriageway and smashed into another vehicle

As police arrived on the scene, they found McPhee disorientated and unable to walk under his own steam.

He also reeked of alcohol and was unable to remember the head-on collision he had just been involved in moments before.

Man, 24, accused of trying to murder mum in Bonar Bridge stabbing

A 24-year-old Bonar Bridge man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder his mother by repeatedly stabbing her on the head and body.

Struan Fraser made no plea to the alleged offence – said to have taken place at his home in Carnmhor Road and outside in the street on July 17.

It is alleged he assaulted Karen MacLeod, pursued her, repeatedly struck her on the head and body with a knife, causing her to fall to the ground.

The charge further alleges that he attempted to murder her by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with a knife whilst she lay on the ground, all to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of her life.

Fraserburgh drink-driver crashed car just a day after buying it

A Fraserburgh man who ploughed his new car into a ditch while drink-driving has been banned from the roads for 16 months.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard that Daniel Stewart, known as Finnie, had purchased the Vauxhall Astra from his uncle just the day before and made the decision to get behind the wheel while still under the effects of alcohol.

An analysis of his breath would reveal that he was nearly three times over the limit when police arrested him at the scene.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart said officers were called to the A98 Banff to Fraserburgh road at about 4.30pm on the day of the incident earlier this year – June 6.

Disqualified driver banned again after riding e-scooter on A96

A disqualified driver caught riding an e-scooter on the A96 has been banned from the roads again.

Sanjayan Murali looked “unsteady” as he rode the battery-powered vehicle along the trunk road between Nairn and Inverness.

His solicitor told the court that the vehicle had been an “upgrade” from the pedal bike he had previously been riding to work after losing his license.

Murali appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of driving whilst disqualified in relation to the incident on August 2 of last year.

Vicious Aberdeen domestic abuser back in court for racism

A domestic abuser who threatened to leave his former partner “brain dead” has appeared in court again for failing to control his anger.

Luke James, who was locked up in May for a campaign of threats and assaults against a woman, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was handed more time behind bars for, this time, making racist remarks to a prison officer.

The incident happened while the 28-year-old was in remand awaiting trial for domestic abuse on January 28 this year.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that the prison officer had been carrying out routine checks at the time and had shone his torch into James’ cell to make sure that he was okay.

Man sexually assaulted woman at RAF Lossiemouth Christmas party

A former employee of the Ministry of Defence has lost his job and been placed on the sex offenders register after sexually assaulting a colleague at an airbase Christmas party.

Mitchell Tarbit, who describes himself online as having previously worked at RAF Lossiemouth as an exercise rehab instructor, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court and was sentenced for touching the bottom of a woman against her will.

The 24-year-old, from Cumbria, has now been sentenced to five months of supervision, which will place him on the sex offenders register for the same period.

Elgin’s court heard that Tarbit and the woman had been attending a packed party at RAF Lossiemouth’s officers’ mess on December 9, 2023, with about 200 other people to ring in the holiday season.

Aberdeen man caught drug-driving after ‘over the top’ Iraq return

An Aberdeen man who was celebrating his return from the Middle East has been banned from the roads after he was caught drug-driving.

Jeremy Graham had come to the attention of police in December last year when officers received intelligence that he was spotted “staggering” his way into a BMW X5 in the Culloden area.

When they caught up to the 53-year-old near Brodie on the A96, they found he was over the limit for cocaine and the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine.

Graham, whose address was given as Charlotte Street, chose to represent himself during the hearing at Elgin Sheriff Court after entering a guilty plea by letter.

‘Paranoid’ convicted murderer who had knife on Inverness street was off medication

A convicted murderer who had been released on license was caught with a knife on the streets of Inverness.

David Norris, 39, was off his mental health medication when he was spotted with the weapon, prompting a response from firearms officers.

Norris, who was fitted with an electronic tag, had become so paranoid and isolated he failed to leave his house for days on end, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Norris – who was jailed for life in 2006 for the murder of John Menzies – appeared from custody via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit one charge of having the knife in public and another of threatening behaviour.

No jail for drunk man who beat friend so badly he needed a hip replacement

A man has avoided a prison sentence after he battered his friend so badly during a drunken rage that he required a hip replacement.

Nerijus Dzigelis, 48, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a vicious and unprovoked assault on the man, breaking his nose and causing him to lose several teeth.

The court heard the pair got in a fight during a marathon drinking session that saw Dzigelis snap a broom handle over his knee and brutally beat his pal with it.

During the violent assault, the man fell backwards into a fireplace, shattering his hip.

Lorry driver appears in court over fatal Oban crash

A lorry driver has appeared in court charged with causing the death of Oban man Douglas “Doc” Macarthur.

Derek Russell, 52, from Briar Bank, Milton of Campsie, pleaded not guilty at Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday to a charge of causing death by careless driving on June 27 last year.

The charge alleges that Russell failed to react to the presence of pedestrian Mr Macarthur on George Street in the town and collided with him, causing fatal injuries.

Mr Macarthur’s body was found at around 2am on a stretch of the A85 road within the Pennyfuir area – two miles away from George Street.

Tain man caught with indecent images spared jail

A Tain man caught with more than 200 indecent images of children stored on his devices had been spared jail.

Police seized mobile phones, a hard drive and laptop from Peter Foster’s home and found sick photos of children aged six to 15.

Some of the photographs were classed as category A – showing the most serious abuse.

Foster, 49, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge relating to the downloading of the material.

Aberdeen woman secretly drained partner’s bank account of £35,000

An Aberdeen woman who lavished herself with gifts while draining her partner’s bank account of £35,000 has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Hazel Prise, 58, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted siphoning off the five-figure sum from her partner’s savings account over a nearly three-year period.

Prise – who has no previous convictions of any kind – ripped off her partner by regularly withdrawing up to £250 at a time from his bank account.

When he eventually checked his account balance, expecting to see around £40,000, he was horrified to find only £3,000.

Danger driver son tells dad: ‘I think I killed mum’

A trapped and injured BMW driver told his father moments after a head-on collision with a lorry on the A9: “I think I have killed mum”.

Dashcam footage from the HGV and another car captured the moments Gregor MacKay tried to overtake up to four cars in oncoming traffic – with devastating results.

The black BMW was lifted off its wheels and rotated in the air, leaving Karen MacKay with a brain injury, ruptures to her bowel and colon, a fractured leg, a cracked cheekbone and a cracked eye socket.

Her son sobbed in the dock of Inverness Sheriff Court as he pled guilty to driving dangerously on the A9.

Buckie man’s police chase through Portsoy

A Buckie man has been banned from the roads after leading police on a high-speed chase through Portsoy.

Officers reached speeds of 125mph as they tried to keep pace with Pavol Holka, who raced through the port and towards Banff overtaking cars and lorries.

And at Banff Sheriff Court on Wednesday, the 41-year-old was told he would now be banned from driving while reports on his background were drawn up ahead of his sentencing.

The court heard that Holka’s dangerous driving took place at about 5pm on February 7 this year, when officers in an unmarked car spotted his white Ford Kuga approach them from the rear as they entered Portsoy from the direction of Cullen.

Food bank thief spared jail

A thief who was caught on CCTV stealing from a church-run foodbank has been spared jail.

Ian Stewart visited the food larder known locally as ‘a sharing shed’ and was captured on CCTV swiping a water collector, guttering and a security light.

Days later he returned to the premises and broke into an outbuilding, leaving with a carrier bag full of food item.

Stewart, 39, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of theft and breaking in with intent to steal.

Callous Aberdeen woman embezzled £110k from granny

A woman swindled £110,000 from her gran’s care fund to splash out on holidays for herself, a court has heard.

Nicola Taylor, also known as Sinclair, siphoned off her grandmother’s cash and also used it to buy expensive gifts – but she has been spared jail.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told how the 53-year-old had been granted power of attorney over the finances of her grandmother, Agnes Thomson, when she became a resident of Northcote Lodge Care Home.

At that point in time, Ms Thomson’s house was up for sale – and the proceeds were supposed to pay for her care.

Elgin woman repeatedly punched mum in Asda car park

An Elgin woman repeatedly punched a mother in a supermarket car park while the victim’s child sat in the car.

Rachel Barclay, who was addressed as Rachel Dalgarno during the hearing at Elgin Sheriff Court, admitted assault during a hearing at Elgin Sheriff Court.

The court heard that Dalgarno’s victim had just parked up at the shop with her child and was approached by Dalgarno in a grey Land Rover “shouting and screaming” moments before the attack.

Dalgarno, 35, was bailed following her plea and will now return to court next month to be sentenced.

Brothers attacked police after heavy drinking

A birthday celebration turned sour when a Garmouth man attacked police officers and threatened to kill his own dad.

Brett and Ewan Sinclair stood together in the dock at Elgin Sheriff Court after each admitting assaulting police officers at their parents’ Station Road home in January.

The brothers were celebrating Ewan’s birthday at the house when things got out of hand.

It all started when the men’s father went upstairs to find Brett, 34, had punched a hole through his mum’s bedroom door and told his dad: “I’m going to f****** kill you”.

Peterhead coach who touched girl, 13, added to offenders register

A volunteer sports coach has been placed on the sex offenders register after he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl.

Callum Bruce was found guilty of attacks on two women and one child after a trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court in June, and on Friday he was back in the dock to be sentenced.

The 29-year-old, who attended the hearing flanked by his parents, spoke only to confirm his name and to agree to the demands of the sheriff.

Bruce was told he would have to be on the register for two years and notify police of his movements during that period.

