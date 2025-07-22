Island Games volunteer ‘feels like part of Orkney’s history’ as event concludes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Island Games volunteer ‘feels like part of Orkney’s history’ as event concludes

A few favourite moments from Orkney's International Island Games from a volunteer and an athlete

Orkney Games volunteers made memories to last a lifetime.
Orkney Games volunteers made memories to last a lifetime. Image: Supplied
By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter

The dust is settling in Orkney this week, following the county hosting a spectacular International Island Games.

Between Saturday, July 12, and Friday the 18th, the county played host to around 2,000 athletes and officials from 23 other islands groups.

These ranged from as near as Shetland to as far as the Falkland Islands.

Twelve sports, all free to watch, took place across Orkney’s mainland.

There was certainly a buzz in the air, bolstered by some frankly un-Orcadian weather.

Many households and businesses showed their support by displaying the Orkney flag and the flags of the visitors.

One of the most iconic images from last week: Taylah Paterson crosses the finish line to take gold in the women’s 100m. Image: Kirstin Shearer Photographer.

Temporary accommodation blocks were built for the visitors at Kirkwall and Stromness schools, meaning parts of the town became like mini-Olympic villages.

When all was said and done the Faroe Islands came out on top of the medal tables – which will surely boost their enthusiasm for hosting in 2027.

Meanwhile, Orkney came out sixth, with each win celebrated loudly by the local crowds.

It’ll be a long time before the games week is forgotten in Orkney. Everyone will have come away with their own special memories.

We asked a volunteer and an athlete for their favourite moments of the week.

Cheryl Chapman – volunteer

Hundreds of people volunteered their time to help the Orkney Island Games happen. They were very recognizable in their tangerine-coloured polo shirts.

One of them was Cheryl Chapman. She was volunteering with the media team throughout the week, which included speaking to people involved in the games – from other volunteers and athletes to local businesses and food trucks.

However, she found herself lending a hand wherever it was needed.

She was inspired to volunteer her time to the Orkney Games after being in London for the Olympic Games in 2012.

Usain Bolt pictured celebrating winning the 200m gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012

She had seen the “fantastic” time volunteers had had then.

Speaking this week, she said he was the volunteers were feeling “amazed that they did it”.

She said: “There is such a buzz and confidence around Orkney this week.

“Personally, I’m delighted I decided to volunteer. I feel like I’m part of Orkney’s history.”

Orkney Islands Games volunteer Cheryl Chapman

Asked for her highlight of the week she said it was the smiles on faces.

She said: “When I had my orange t-shirt on everyone was smiling, waving and saying hi.

“There was such a sense of community and teamwork. It was lovely.

“To me, aside from the sporting moments, that was the real highlight”.

Nearly 1000 volunteers gave their time to the Orkney Island Games. Image: Orkney Island Games 2025.

Calum Elder – medalist in the shot put event

Orcadian sportsman Calum Elder had a very eventful games week – from getting tattooed by Lorraine Kelly to making it onto the podium with a silver medal for the shot put.

He said his highlights included taking to the podium himself and being in the crowd while other Orcadian competitors triumphed.

Calum said: “My personal highlight was winning a silver in the shotput, with an amazing support behind me in the corner of the track.

“It was truly appreciated and definitely helped to get me firing on all cylinders.

Orkney athlete Calum Elder competing in the shot put event at the Orkney Island Games. Kirkwall, Orkney. Supplied by Kirstin Shearer Photography Date; 14/07/2025

“Aside from that, I would have to say that the female relays on the final day of the athletics was a major highlight for me, particularly the 4x100m.

“I managed to secure a spot on the home straight to take it all in”.

Orkney athlete Calum Elder with his silver medal for shot put. Image: With permission fromOrkney Athletic and Running Club.

Read more from Orkney Island Games

Conversation