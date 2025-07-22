Island Games volunteer ‘feels like part of Orkney’s history’ as event concludes

The dust is settling in Orkney this week, following the county hosting a spectacular International Island Games.

Between Saturday, July 12, and Friday the 18th, the county played host to around 2,000 athletes and officials from 23 other islands groups.

These ranged from as near as Shetland to as far as the Falkland Islands.

Twelve sports, all free to watch, took place across Orkney’s mainland.

There was certainly a buzz in the air, bolstered by some frankly un-Orcadian weather.

Many households and businesses showed their support by displaying the Orkney flag and the flags of the visitors.

Temporary accommodation blocks were built for the visitors at Kirkwall and Stromness schools, meaning parts of the town became like mini-Olympic villages.

When all was said and done the Faroe Islands came out on top of the medal tables – which will surely boost their enthusiasm for hosting in 2027.

Meanwhile, Orkney came out sixth, with each win celebrated loudly by the local crowds.

It’ll be a long time before the games week is forgotten in Orkney. Everyone will have come away with their own special memories.

We asked a volunteer and an athlete for their favourite moments of the week.

Cheryl Chapman – volunteer

Hundreds of people volunteered their time to help the Orkney Island Games happen. They were very recognizable in their tangerine-coloured polo shirts.

One of them was Cheryl Chapman. She was volunteering with the media team throughout the week, which included speaking to people involved in the games – from other volunteers and athletes to local businesses and food trucks.

However, she found herself lending a hand wherever it was needed.

She was inspired to volunteer her time to the Orkney Games after being in London for the Olympic Games in 2012.

She had seen the “fantastic” time volunteers had had then.

Speaking this week, she said he was the volunteers were feeling “amazed that they did it”.

She said: “There is such a buzz and confidence around Orkney this week.

“Personally, I’m delighted I decided to volunteer. I feel like I’m part of Orkney’s history.”

Asked for her highlight of the week she said it was the smiles on faces.

She said: “When I had my orange t-shirt on everyone was smiling, waving and saying hi.

“There was such a sense of community and teamwork. It was lovely.

“To me, aside from the sporting moments, that was the real highlight”.

Calum Elder – medalist in the shot put event

Orcadian sportsman Calum Elder had a very eventful games week – from getting tattooed by Lorraine Kelly to making it onto the podium with a silver medal for the shot put.

He said his highlights included taking to the podium himself and being in the crowd while other Orcadian competitors triumphed.

Calum said: “My personal highlight was winning a silver in the shotput, with an amazing support behind me in the corner of the track.

“It was truly appreciated and definitely helped to get me firing on all cylinders.

“Aside from that, I would have to say that the female relays on the final day of the athletics was a major highlight for me, particularly the 4x100m.

“I managed to secure a spot on the home straight to take it all in”.

Read more from Orkney Island Games