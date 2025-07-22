Balmedie visitor centre forced to close ahead of President Trump visit

The Sand Bothy in Balmedie has announced they have been forced to shut in anticipation of US President Donald Trump’s impending visit.

The temporary closure will see the visitor centre at Balmedie shut from July 28 until July 30.

In an online post, the community-led project said it is happening due to “access restrictions” being in place during the visit of Mr Trump.

The 45th and 47th US president will be attending the opening of the second golf course at Trump International Scotland, which is located just four miles to the north of the Sand Bothy.

In a post, the voluntary run facility – which is operated by charity Belhelvie Community Trust – said they will not have access to Balmedie Country Park on these dates.

As a result, it means the following will be affected:

The kiosk and shop will be closed.

All group activities, classes and meetings scheduled will be cancelled.

Beach wheelchair bookings will not be available.

The Changing Places toilet will be unavailable.

‘No additional information’ received about president’s visit

A statement from Sand Bothy said: “We understand this may cause inconvenience for some. We truly appreciate your patience and continued support.

“We have received no additional information beyond what has already been publicly shared. And are therefore unable to comment on the nature or details of the visit.”

During his upcoming trip to Scotland – believed to be from July 25 to July 29 – Mr Trump is due to meet First Minister John Swinney and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

After the upcoming visit to the Menie Estate, the US president is due to visit the UK in September.