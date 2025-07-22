Balmedie visitor centre forced to close ahead of President Trump visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balmedie visitor centre forced to close ahead of President Trump visit

There will be no access to the beach area between July 28-30.

By Chris Cromar
The Sand Bothy at Balmedie. A brown building with a green roof and a wooden walkway sits in the middle of a country park.
The Sand Bothy at Balmedie Country Park will be closed as a result of the president's visit. Image: DC Thomson.

The Sand Bothy in Balmedie has announced they have been forced to shut in anticipation of US President Donald Trump’s impending visit.

The temporary closure will see the visitor centre at Balmedie shut from July 28 until July 30.

In an online post, the community-led project said it is happening due to “access restrictions” being in place during the visit of Mr Trump.

President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump is coming to Aberdeenshire. Image: Shutterstock.

The 45th and 47th US president will be attending the opening of the second golf course at Trump International Scotland, which is located just four miles to the north of the Sand Bothy.

In a post, the voluntary run facility – which is operated by charity Belhelvie Community Trust – said they will not have access to Balmedie Country Park on these dates.

Trump International Scotland.
A second course is due to open at the Menie Estate venue. Image: Trump International Scotland.

As a result, it means the following will be affected:

  • The kiosk and shop will be closed.
  • All group activities, classes and meetings scheduled will be cancelled.
  • Beach wheelchair bookings will not be available.
  • The Changing Places toilet will be unavailable.

‘No additional information’ received about president’s visit

A statement from Sand Bothy said: “We understand this may cause inconvenience for some. We truly appreciate your patience and continued support.

“We have received no additional information beyond what has already been publicly shared. And are therefore unable to comment on the nature or details of the visit.”

Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump holding letter from King at White House
Mr Trump is due to meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in the north-east during his upcoming visit. Image: Shutterstock.

During his upcoming trip to Scotland – believed to be from July 25 to July 29 – Mr Trump is due to meet First Minister John Swinney and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

After the upcoming visit to the Menie Estate, the US president is due to visit the UK  in September.

