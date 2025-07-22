First ever BrewDog bar to shut as brand announces wave of closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First ever BrewDog bar to shut as brand announces wave of closures

It is part of plans to make BrewDog into a "more focused and sustainable business".

By Chris Cromar
BrewDog Gallowgate.
BrewDog Gallowgate is to close its doors. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

BrewDog’s first ever bar, which is located in Aberdeen and described as “the flagship” by brewers, is due to close its doors for good.

BrewDog Gallowgate in Aberdeen has been open since 2010 and in that time has “introduced thousands of people” to the company and its craft beer.

However, a strategic review by the Ellon-based global firm has decided it is now the end of the road for the city centre bar.

The company describes the venue as being “woven into our history”.

BrewDog Ellon.
2024 was the first year since 2021 that BrewDog made a profit. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Gallowgate one of 10 BrewDogs to close

It is one of 10 across the UK to close, in which BrewDog described as being a “difficult decision”.

Their first bar in London, located in Camden, is also set to go, in a decision that was not “taken lightly”.

The company acknowledged the “best efforts” and “hard work” of the teams in the affected bars.

However, they conceded they had not been able to “find a formula to make these bars viable”.

Size, location and other “limiting factors” were put down as major sticking points.

BrewDog Union Street.
Brewdog on Union Street is located 200 yards from the Gallowgate bar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

An email seen by The Press and Journal to BrewDog staff said: “Following much consideration, we have sadly concluded that there is no realistic prospect of making these venues commercially viable.

“Keeping them open would put pressure on the wider business, making it harder to invest where we know we can grow.

“This decision is not simply a response to the challenging UK hospitality market, but a proactive decision to redefine the bar division’s focus.”

James Watt and Martin Dickie.
James Watt and Martin Dickie founded BrewDog in 2007.

Staff have been reassured by the business they “expect to redeploy affected team members across the BrewDog network”.

For those leaving, the company has promised to “provide as much support as possible”.

The consultation process for affected staff will last no less than 14 days and will be extended if necessary to complete a “meaningful consultation”.

‘Difficult decision’

A spokesman for BrewDog said: “We can confirm that following a review of our bars business we have made the difficult decision to close ten bars, which reflects a more focused strategy and a rationalisation of our bar footprint.

“Despite our best efforts and the hard work of our teams, it has simply not been possible to make these bars commercially viable.”

