Gallery: Aberdeen bids farewell to Tall Ships after four days of celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: Aberdeen bids farewell to Tall Ships after four days of celebration

Thousands gathered along Aberdeen’s coastline to wave off the Tall Ships fleet as it departed for Norway, marking the end of four days of celebrations, concerts, and maritime spectacle.

Crowds gather to watch the Tall Ships leave Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds gather to watch the Tall Ships leave Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By The AV Team

After four days of festivities, live music, and thousands of visitors exploring the majestic Tall Ships docked in the Port of Aberdeen, the international fleet set sail once again on Tuesday, July 22.

Their next stop: Kristiansand, Norway, where the fleet will continue the next leg of the Tall Ships Races 2025.

Crowds lined Pocra Quay at Fittie, Torry Battery, and the beachfront. They watched as the Tall Ships sailed out to sea for the final time, their towering masts and sails making a striking sight.

The harbour was filled with cameras, cheers and clapping, as locals and visitors captured a final glimpse of the fleet.

It marked the end of four unforgettable days in Aberdeen, which saw headline concerts from Deacon Blue, Ministry of Sound Classical, Tide Lines, and the Kaiser Chiefs, alongside support acts including Calum Bowie, Glasvegas, The Capollos, Brooke Combe and more.

Many waved goodbye as horns sounded and ships slowly disappeared into the horizon, marking the end of an unforgettable visit.

As the ships sailed on, many hoped it won’t be another 28 years before Aberdeen hosts the Tall Ships again.

Our photographers, Kami Thomson and Darrell Benns were there to capture the departure.

Crowds watch on as the tall ships depart Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ships leave Aberdeen Harbour to continue the race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Supported by the tug boats. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Leaving Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Spectators take photos as the ships leave. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Waves from the crew. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Spectators take photos as the ships leave. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Off they go. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds line the harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A great view for a picnic. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Out to sea they go. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The race continues. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Flags fly proudly as the ships leave. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Watching the ships leave from Torry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Leaving Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds wave the ships off from Torry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Farewell to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Off they go. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds line the harbour to watch the ships leave. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Watching the ships leave from Torry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ships leave Aberdeen Harbour to continue the race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Leaving Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crews wave to the crowds. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Setting sail. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Off they go. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Helpful binoculars! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crews set off in style. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Leaving the harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds at Pocra Quay. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Watching the ships leave from Torry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Leaving Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Waves from the crew. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Out to sea they go. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Watching the ships leave on Greyhop Road. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Waving from Torry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Off they go. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds at Pocra Quay and the beach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds watch on. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The crowds at Pocra Quay. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Morgenster. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Morgenster sets out to sea. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The crew wave from Rona II. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
TS Shtandart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The crew get wet on the Gulden Leeuw. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
TS Shtandart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crew on the rigging of the Shabab Oman II. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
TS Shtandart on her way. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
BAP Union. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A smile from the crew on Kapitan Borchardt. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Belem. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Capitan Miranda. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shabab Oman II. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kapitan Glowacki and Loa. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Loa. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Alexander Van Humboldt III and BAP Union. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shabab Oman II. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
BAP Union. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A wave from the BAP Union. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
TS Royalist. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dar Mlodziezy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
BAP Union. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Skonnerten Jylland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lord Provost David Cameron waving the boats away. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Urania. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Waving off the ships. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crowds at Pocra Quay. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
BAP Union. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shabab Oman II. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crew up the rigging on Shabab Oman II. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Excelsior. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gulden Leeuw. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Morgenster. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Wishing the Tall Ships fair winds on the next leg of the race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Conversation