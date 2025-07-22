Gallery: Aberdeen bids farewell to Tall Ships after four days of celebration

After four days of festivities, live music, and thousands of visitors exploring the majestic Tall Ships docked in the Port of Aberdeen, the international fleet set sail once again on Tuesday, July 22.

Their next stop: Kristiansand, Norway, where the fleet will continue the next leg of the Tall Ships Races 2025.

Crowds lined Pocra Quay at Fittie, Torry Battery, and the beachfront. They watched as the Tall Ships sailed out to sea for the final time, their towering masts and sails making a striking sight.

The harbour was filled with cameras, cheers and clapping, as locals and visitors captured a final glimpse of the fleet.

It marked the end of four unforgettable days in Aberdeen, which saw headline concerts from Deacon Blue, Ministry of Sound Classical, Tide Lines, and the Kaiser Chiefs, alongside support acts including Calum Bowie, Glasvegas, The Capollos, Brooke Combe and more.

Many waved goodbye as horns sounded and ships slowly disappeared into the horizon, marking the end of an unforgettable visit.

As the ships sailed on, many hoped it won’t be another 28 years before Aberdeen hosts the Tall Ships again.

Our photographers, Kami Thomson and Darrell Benns were there to capture the departure.