No Tall Ships arrests made as Aberdeen dubbed the ‘Friendly City’

The people of Aberdeen have been told to take great pride after the festival.

By Jamie Sinclair
A policing strategy was carried out after two years of planning. Image: DC Thomson.
No longer just the Granite City, Aberdeen has been dubbed the “Friendly City” after no arrests were made at the Tall Ships Festival.

After years of planning from Police Scotland, Aberdeen City Council, and event staff, the Tall Ships Festival is now over.

Officials have thanked the city, its businesses, and people for their warm welcome.

Also, a top cop has praised officers after successful policing efforts at the events.

The policing included extra CCTV, bag checks, and English anti-terror cops were deployed for the festival.

It appears it was all worthwhile for an event that will live long in the memory for all involved.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Aberdeen isn’t just the Granite City, it’s the friendly city.”

There has been an increased police presence for the festival. Image: DC Thomson.
Adrian Watson.
Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson.

Aberdeen: The Friendly City

With visitors flocking to see the fleet docked at the harbour, Aberdeen has been on the world stage.

Hundreds of thousands of people have descended on the city, highlighted by Union Square announcing record footfall.

Adrian Watson continued: “The Tall Ships Races was all about celebration and happiness.

“That is underlined by the fact not a single arrest was made by police during the four days of the event when the city was packed with hundreds of thousands of people.

“This speaks volumes for just how warm, welcoming and safe our city is, and we should all take great pride in that.”

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Top cop praises policing efforts

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce was in charge of planning and delivering the policing of the event.

He said: “This has been an amazing event and a real opportunity to showcase Aberdeen and policing in Aberdeen.

“Police and partners have been involved in the planning process for almost two years, and to deliver an event of this scale is something everyone involved should be proud of.

“Our plan was always to take the opportunity to engage with those attending the event positively, while getting across our message about safety and security.”

