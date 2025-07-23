Lorry driver appears in court over fatal Oban crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorry driver appears in court over fatal Oban crash

Derek Russell has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Douglas ‘Doc’ Macarthur in a crash that shut down Oban for two days.

By Louise Glen
Doc Macarthur Oban funeral announced. Fatal Oban crash
Douglas 'Doc' Macarthur was a well-known figure around Oban. Image: Facebook.

A lorry driver has appeared in court charged with causing the death of Oban man Douglas “Doc” Macarthur.

Derek Russell, 52, from Briar Bank, Milton of Campsie, pleaded not guilty at Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday to a charge of causing death by careless driving on June 27 last year.

The charge alleges that Russell failed to react to the presence of pedestrian Mr Macarthur on George Street in the town and collided with him, causing fatal injuries.

Mr Macarthur’s body was found at around 2am on a stretch of the A85 road within the Pennyfuir area – two miles away from George Street.

The incident led to much of the town being closed off for two days as police investigated the tragedy.

Fatal Oban crash to be heard in court

The case is expected to go to trial, with the court advised it could last four to five days and involve around 23 witnesses.

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz told the court there would be a joint minute of agreement, with many points likely to be agreed by both prosecution and defence in advance.

Therefore, fewer witnesses may be required to give evidence during the trial.

Douglas Macarthur on bike and police at scene of the fatal Oban crash
Douglas Macarthur died in a road traffic collision in Oban. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.

He also confirmed that a specialist unit within the Crown Office would be involved in leading the Crown case at trial.

Defence solicitor David Fitzpatrick said he intended to call both a police witness and a defence expert.

Sheriff Euan Cameron was told that although efforts had been made to schedule a trial locally, the earliest available suitable date for a sheriff and jury trial in Oban was August 2026 — more than two years after the incident.

Sheriff Cameron said he was not content to wait that long, stressing the importance of resolving the case promptly for both the accused and Mr Macarthur’s family.

Crown and defence ready for proceedings

“I am not taken with the idea that we wait until next year,” he said. “For this to be hanging over the head of the accused and the deceased’s family until August 2026 — I have a duty of care to them.”

He said he remained committed to holding the trial in Oban but acknowledged that, if necessary, it might have to be moved to Dumbarton Sheriff Court as a “plan B”.

The sheriff added that he would explore the possibility of a special sitting in Oban to accommodate the case, though that would require additional coordination and resources.

The delay in scheduling was partly due to the defence expert being involved in a separate three-week trial at Reading Crown Court, which clashed with one of the earlier possible dates.

Other proposed dates were ruled out due to prior commitments on both sides.

After an adjournment, Sheriff Cameron confirmed that efforts were ongoing to secure court time locally.

The case will next call on September 3 for a continued pre-trial hearing.

 

