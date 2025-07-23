WATCH: Flying high over the North Sea as Tall Ships sail away from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: Flying high over the North Sea as Tall Ships sail away from Aberdeen

The Press and Journal was invited to join a VIP Tall Ships helicopter ride.

By Ellie Milne

As the Tall Ships came to an end in Aberdeen, I was given the unique opportunity to say goodbye from the sky.

The festival’s return to the Granite City after 28 years has undoubtedly been a huge success.

More than 400,000 visitors ventured to the main site to enjoy a packed programme of entertainment, activities and, of course, tall ships.

Almost 50 vessels that were berthed at Port of Aberdeen during the event departed throughout Tuesday to resume the race.

The Press and Journal was invited to join a VIP helicopter trip to see the tall ships for one last time as they started their journeys towards Norway.

Passengers looking out window
Taking in the views. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.

Flying high for the Tall Ships

Working in the P&J’s live team, I’m no stranger to dropping everything at my desk to rush out for a story.

However, this has never before involved a helicopter ride.

When I found out on Tuesday afternoon I’d be able to join the group taking to the sky, I quickly hopped in the car to make my way to the NHV Helicopter complex in Dyce.

In many ways it resembled a regular airport, with a departure lounge and security check.

Although, I’ve never had to jump on the weighing scales before boarding a flight.

Boats and wind turbines from sky
There were some striking views from the sky. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.

All of the passengers – including our videographer Callum Main and Original 106’s Claire Kinnaird – were gathered in a room with floor-to-ceiling windows upstairs.

From here, we had a great view of the airport runways and the five Chinooks which had been spotted flying over the city earlier in the day.

Before long, we saw the bright yellow helicopter we were all waiting to board land on the runway.

Joining the helicopter tour

Crew members Jay Steward and Felipe Nascimento soon appeared to talk us through all of the safety protocols and what we could expect to see once we were up in the air.

With earbuds in place and phones on airplane mode, we followed the pilots across the tarmac to be introduced to the helicopter.

Felipe Nascimento, Ellie Milne, Claire Kinnaird, Jay Steward and Callum Main outside helicopter
The crew that took to the sky. Image: Callum Main/ DC Thomson.

They made sure each person in the group was seated near a window so we all got the best possible view over the water.

Once we all had headphones on and were all safely strapped in, the blades on top of the aircraft spun into action.

With my back to the cockpit, I could faintly hear Jay and Felipe going through all their pre-take-off checks while the other passengers looked on in anticipation.

Tall ships spotted from helicopter

There was very little conversation onboard with everyone focused on looking out the windows as we flew over the city and the sea.

We travelled over many notable spots, including Torry Battery, Pittodrie Stadium and Port of Aberdeen.

Tall Ships as seen from helicopter
An incredible view as the Tall Ships bid their farewells. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.

The latter looked significantly different without dozens of tall ships berthed at the harbour and thousands of visitors on the quayside.

From the cockpit, Felipe announced our arrival above the North Sea where almost 50 tall ships have started their journey towards Norway.

Our pilots promised they would circle the area in both directions so everyone would get the chance to view the impressive vessels.

After standing in the shadows of their imposing masts and sails all weekend, it was strange to see them from such a distance.

Tall Ships in sea
The boats made for quite a sight as our team watched on from a helicopter. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.

Each boat looked tiny in the vast sea. Only a few were recognisable to me – the Peruvian Bap Union stood out due to its large red flag.

The half-hour tour of the Tall Ships from the sky was over in a flash but is an experience I’ll always remember.

No matter where you saw the boats from this weekend, it’s safe to say they were a sight to behold.

Hopefully, the event will sail into Aberdeen again sooner rather than later.

