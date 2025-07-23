One taken to hospital after A9 crash near Kessock Bridge

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle A9 crash that took place near the Kessock Bridge in Inverness.

The incident took place at around 4.55pm on Tuesday, south of the Kessock Bridge Roundabout.

Police said the person was taken to hospital “as a precaution”.

The A9 northbound was closed for about two hours as a result of the incident.

A police statement said: “One person has been taken to hospital as a precaution and inquiries are continuing.”