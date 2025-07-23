News One taken to hospital after A9 crash near Kessock Bridge The incident happened south of the roundabout. By Chris Cromar July 23 2025, 8:21 am July 23 2025, 8:21 am Share One taken to hospital after A9 crash near Kessock Bridge Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6812541/a9-kessock-bridge-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The A9 was closed near Kessock Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle A9 crash that took place near the Kessock Bridge in Inverness. The incident took place at around 4.55pm on Tuesday, south of the Kessock Bridge Roundabout. Police said the person was taken to hospital “as a precaution”. The A9 northbound was closed for about two hours as a result of the incident. A police statement said: “One person has been taken to hospital as a precaution and inquiries are continuing.”
