Tourist banned from road after horror smash near Oban earlier this week

Stanley Fehr, 55, caused a serious crash near Oban while visiting Scotland. His hire car hit a Range Rover after Fehr pulled onto the wrong side of the A85 road.

By Louise Glen
American tourist Stanley Fehr caused an accident on the A85 at Dunbeg
Stanley Fehr pled guilty to causing an accident at the A85 near Dunbeg. Image: LinkedIn.

A motorist caused a two-car crash in Oban and shut a road for hours after veering into oncoming traffic.

Stanley Fehr was driving on A85 at Dunbeg on Monday afternoon when he drove on the wrong side of the road and smashed into another car causing airbags in both vehicles to go off.

Despite the impact of the crash, Fehr’s wife suffered only minor injuries while both drivers escaped unhurt.

And Fehr found himself in the dock at Oban Sheriff Court as a result of his actions.

The 55-year-old US citizen was visiting Scotland when the crash happened close to Dunstaffnage Castle on Monday.

Dream holiday gone wrong

He was on a “holiday of a lifetime” here with his wife, Melinda, when they decided to visit the castle

Dascham footage played to the court showed Fehr driving a hire care on the A85.

He pulled into  a filter lane to turn into Jane Road at Dunbeg.

However, Fehr appeared to overshoot the junction, pulling out onto the oncoming carriageway.

Seconds later, a dark blue Range Rover was seen on the film travelling towards Fehr’s car.

The driver of the Range Rover, Alexander Milne, had to swerve in an attempt to avoid Fehr’s car.

Head-on collision

But those attempts were in vain and there was a collision.

Such was the force of the impact that it pushed Fehr’s hire car 20ft back along the road.

Oban Sheriff Court heard the story of a domestic assault that took place near Taynuilt
Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

After the airbags deployed in both vehicles, both drivers escaped unhurt.

Mrs Fehr, in the passenger seat of the hire car, suffered minor injuries to her arms and legs and was taken to hospital in Oban for treatment.

She was discharged a few hours later.

The road reopened around 3pm – two hours after the smash.

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz said: “At 1pm, the accused was driving his hire vehicle with the intention of going to Dunstaffnage Castle at Dunbeg.

“He pulled into the filter lane to visit the castle.”

Mr Piskorz added: “Mr Milne attempted to brake and take evasive action when he found Fehr on the wrong carriageway.”

Fehr admitted one count of dangerous driving.

‘Momentary lapse’

Defence agent Gareth Bell-Cairns told the court his client had suffered a “momentary lapse” of concentration.

He said: “My client has spent the night in the cells and has been brought from custody today.

“Fehr is a tourist in a country where he is unfamiliar with the roads.

“He has been driving for 39 years.”

Fehr, a father of eight who was between jobs, had used much of his life savings to fund the couple’s trip to Scotland.

Sheriff Euan Cameron told him: “I am sure that the prison cells are not the most luxurious accommodation in Oban.

“This has been catastrophic for you and the mother of your children.

“I understand this was uncharacteristic.

“Your wife has been in hospital and you have had a night in the cells.

Driving ban

“The mandatory penalty is a year’s ban on holding or obtaining a driving licence.”

“I am fining you £600, which is $810 in dollars.”

When asked how long he planned to remain in Scotland, Fehr replied from the dock: “I am here until Friday (today).

“I want to get back to my family as soon as possible.”

Fehr, from Dallas Fort Worth, was also ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge.

