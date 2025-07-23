Tall Ships: 5 unexpected things that happened at Aberdeen festival

The Tall Ships were expected to bring the party to Aberdeen over four days, and it certainly did so.

With hundreds of thousands of visitors, shopping records broken and a weekend to remember it many ways it lived up to the hype.

But what about the parts of the Tall Ships we didn’t expect?

As the dust settles on the 2025 festival, we wanted to look back on the more unorthodox moments.

From an early kick-off to the festival, weather raining on the parade and dramas over one ship’s access to the port – we have compiled the best.

1. No arrests made across whole festival

Aberdeen was dubbed “the friendly city” after no arrests were recorded during the whole festival.

The news was somewhat surprising, with most expecting over 400,000 visitors being stuffed into the quayside to result in at least some trouble.

But, Aberdeen has drawn praise for the impeccable behaviour of its citizens during the course of the festival.

Police previously told The Press and Journal how they had been planning for over two years to make it the “safest event in Scotland.”

Measures included extra CCTV, bag checks, and English anti-terror cops who were drafted up north.

But, it all seems to have gone to plan – with not a single arrest being made.

2. Red Arrows forced to cut Tall Ships display short

Thousands flocked to Aberdeen’s beach to catch a glimpse of the magnificent Red Arrows on Monday afternoon.

However, the display was unfortunately cut short – leaving fans of the air display disappointed.

The shock change of plan was prompted by poor visibility in the Aberdeen area.

RAF squadron leader Graeme Muscat explained why the move was necessary.

He said: “It was great to put on the show at Aberdeen today.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel it half way through due to safety with the low cloud and visibility.”

You can see a gallery of the shortened show here.

3. TS Shtandart saga

Crowds were also shocked by a sighting of the snubbed TS Shtandart joining the Tall Ship fleet on Tuesday.

The vessel and its crew had been turned away from the event dramatically after a ruling on its captain’s nationality last week.

The Shtandart’s Captain Vladimir Martus, whose birthplace is listed as Russia, was denied permission to dock at Aberdeen harbour.

She instead was seen off the coast of Buckie throughout the festival, and joined up with the rest of the fleet when they sailed off on Tuesday, July 23.

4. US Chinook helicopters spotted

Five US Chinook helicopters were spotted flying over Aberdeen harbour during the Tall Ships festival in a surprise sighting.

It’s understood that they had flown north from Cambridge as part of President Trump‘s upcoming visit to Balmedie.

Our reporter Ross Hempseed managed to capture some photos of them flying overhead.

Did you spot this group of unique aircraft yesterday?

5. Malcom Miller makes unexpected start to Tall Ships

Of course, we can’t forget when the excitement kicked off early on Wednesday.

The Aberdeen-built Malcolm Miller Tall Ship was the first to appear on the harbour a day ahead of schedule.

Of course, The Press and Journal team headed out on the sea to welcome in the beginning of the highly-anticipated festival.

Reporter Denny Andonova, Photographer Darrell Benns and videographer Callum Main went out on a boat to meet the Tall Ships.

