Stonehaven businesses ‘shocked’ after window smashed and cash taken in raid on shop

Stonehaven locals have been left shocked after a thief smashed their way into a shop and stole cash.

Both Grainger’s Deli on Evan Street and Castle Trophies on Ann Street have both been affected by the attack last night.

Castle Trophies staff were forced to close after their front door was shattered, with an unconfirmed amount of money also taken.

Grainger’s Deli also sustained damaged to their front door.

Businesses woke up to the damage early this morning, with officers seen conducting enquiries in the area.

Police were also seen collecting evidence at Castle Trophies.

Castle Trophies was closed for a time, but have now reopened. Grainger’s Deli is also open for business.

Businesses left ‘shocked’ by Stonehaven shop raid

Speaking to The Press and Journal today, nearby businesses in the area say they have been left “shocked” by the incident, adding that “nothing like this” usually happens in the area.

We also visited Castle Trophies to speak to staff.

The cobbler, who did not want to be named, said: “We came in this morning and the police were already here at around 8.20am.

“There has been a brick through our window and some money stolen from the shop. Nothing else was taken.

“There was someone caught on a neighbour’s ring doorbell then a smash straight after.

“The time that happened wasn’t clear.

“Right now we are just focused on tidying up and getting back open as soon as possible.”

Police conducting enquiries into incident

Grainger’s Deli remains open for business, however they have been left surprised by the incident.

Maia Hinchey, owner of the deli, said: “Our window has just been clearly smashed with something, as part of an attempted break-in.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before. We have been here for 13 years in October.

“It’s a shame as well because this is a listed building and the glass has been here for such a long time.”

Police continue to conduct enquiries into the Stonehaven shop raid.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Wednesday, July 23, we were made aware of damage to a premises on Evan Street, Stonehaven.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information to contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 0634 of July 23, 2025.”