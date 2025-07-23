Stonehaven businesses ‘shocked’ after window smashed and cash taken in raid on shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stonehaven businesses ‘shocked’ after window smashed and cash taken in raid on shop

Police have been conducting enquiries around the Evan and Ann Street areas of the town.

By Graham Fleming
A workman fixes a broken pane of glass in the front door of Castle Trophies in Stonehaven.
Businesses have been left shocked by the incident. Image: DC Thomson

Stonehaven locals have been left shocked after a thief smashed their way into a shop and stole cash.

Both Grainger’s Deli on Evan Street and Castle Trophies on Ann Street have both been affected by the attack last night.

Castle Trophies staff were forced to close after their front door was shattered, with an unconfirmed amount of money also taken.

Grainger’s Deli also sustained damaged to their front door.

Businesses woke up to the damage early this morning, with officers seen conducting enquiries in the area.

A front window of Grainger's Deli in Stonehaven, with two guide dog stickers in the window.
Grainger’s Deli has also been affected. Image: DC Thomson

Police were also seen collecting evidence at Castle Trophies.

Castle Trophies was closed for a time, but have now reopened. Grainger’s Deli is also open for business.

Businesses left ‘shocked’ by Stonehaven shop raid

Speaking to The Press and Journal today, nearby businesses in the area say they have been left “shocked” by the incident, adding that “nothing like this” usually happens in the area.

We also visited Castle Trophies to speak to staff.

The cobbler, who did not want to be named, said: “We came in this morning and the police were already here at around 8.20am.

“There has been a brick through our window and some money stolen from the shop. Nothing else was taken.

A picture of Castle Trophies in Stonehaven as it appears on Ann Street.
Police are conducting enquiries into the incident. Image: DC Thomson

“There was someone caught on a neighbour’s ring doorbell then a smash straight after.

“The time that happened wasn’t clear.

“Right now we are just focused on tidying up and getting back open as soon as possible.”

Police conducting enquiries into incident

Grainger’s Deli remains open for business, however they have been left surprised by the incident.

Maia Hinchey, owner of the deli, said: “Our window has just been clearly smashed with something, as part of an attempted break-in.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before. We have been here for 13 years in October.

“It’s a shame as well because this is a listed building and the glass has been here for such a long time.”

A picture of the front of Grainger's Deli in Stonehaven, with glass windows and a sandwich board outside advertising produce on offer.
Grainger’s remains open. Image: DC Thomson

Police continue to conduct enquiries into the Stonehaven shop raid.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Wednesday, July 23, we were made aware of damage to a premises on Evan Street, Stonehaven.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information to contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 0634 of July 23, 2025.”

Conversation