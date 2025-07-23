Hobbs closes its doors in the Bon Accord Centre

Woman’s clothing retailer, Hobbs, has closed in the Bon Accord Centre ahead of a move to Union Square.

The store has been open for several years overlooking George Street within the mall.

However, since the closure of John Lewis footfall has been declining in the area, prompting Hobbs to consider a move to Union Square.

Now, the retailer has closed its doors in the Bon Accord Centre, another blow for that area of the city centre.

The unit has been cleaned out with boards on its windows and the shutters down over the entrance.

It was announced earlier this year that Hobbs was moving into the centre, occupying the former Hollister unit.

They are part of a joint venture between Hobbs, Whistles and Phase Eight to occupy one single store.

The new store is due to open later this year.

Phase Eight was until a few weeks ago located across from Hobbs in the Bon Accord Centre before it too closed, in anticipation for the move.

However, there have been some positives for the Bon Accord Centre including the opening of FatFace and the refurbishment of Hays Travel.

There are also ambitious plans to transform the huge John Lewis unit into an entertainment mecca with go-karting and bowling.