Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman horrified after finding ‘slimy green substance’ in meat bought from Aberdeen supermarket

Beata Krawczyk returned to Grosik on George Street for a refund.

By Jamie Sinclair
A green substance was found in the pork. Image: Beata Krawczyk.
A woman has told of her disgust after finding a ‘slimy green substance’ in meat she bought from an Aberdeen supermarket.

Beata Krawczyk claims she has contacted Aberdeen City Council’s Environmental Health department and Trading Standards after purchasing pork shoulder from Grosik on George Street earlier this week.

She told The Press and Journal: “When I began to slice the meat, I discovered a slimy, green substance oozing from the inside of the meat.

“I looked it up, and the slime can often come from the animal having an inflamed area after being hurt.

Beata was shocked at the discovery. Image: supplied.
Grosik on George Street. Image: DC Thomson.

“I’m glad I cut the shoulder before cooking it, as if I had put it in whole, I would have had a nasty surprise.

“Maybe I would have mistaken it for too much garlic!”

Beata returned to the store and was given a refund.

The meat in question. Image: Beata Krawczyk.

A member of staff from Grosik claims the meat was purchased at a discounted price as it was close to its sell-by date; however, Beata insists she paid full price.

Aberdeen shop refutes claims

A worker at Grosik, Dilan, told The Press and Journal: “The woman bought the meat when it was discounted and only had a day or two left.

“It was on a Monday, and I think it was Thursday that she came in to complain.

“She didn’t have a receipt, but we gave her the money back anyway.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We have received a report and are dealing directly with the business.”

Conversation