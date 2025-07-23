Woman who died in A96 crash near Inverness Airport named

A woman who died following a crash on the A96 has been named as 65-year-old Alison Campbell.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 3.30pm on Tuesday, July 22, on the road between Inverness and Nairn

It involved a red Vauxhall Insignia car and a white Ford Transit Tipper van.

Alison, the passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 69-year-old man, was taken to Raigmore Hospital, where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

Woman named following fatal A96 crash

Sergeant Kate Finlayson said: “Our thoughts are with Alison’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has provided information so far and ask anyone else who saw what happened or has dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2130 of 22 July, 2025.