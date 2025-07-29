Charlie House boss talks scrapping original Big Build project, and new plans moving forwards

It wouldn’t need to exist in a world where children weren’t born with degenerative conditions or diagnosed with life-shortening illnesses.

Yet there’s no denying the importance of a charity such as Charlie House, which has provided almost 15 years of crucial assistance and support to families of those whose kids are only granted a short time on this earth.

Sadly, though, in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, spiralling construction costs and rising energy prices, the organisation’s ambitions can’t survive on good wishes alone.

Why the Big Build had to be revised

The Charlie House Big Build Appeal was launched in 2018 to raise funds for a bespoke specialist facility, with an £8m target for its creation and operating costs for the first six months.

Generous support from individuals, businesses, community, education groups and trusts and foundations had generated more than £5m in donations and pledges over the course of the appeal.

However, in May, the charity announced it was looking at a more realistic, scaled-back option to replace the original plans for a major facility at Woodend.

It explained at the time that the cost of the build alone had ballooned to an estimated £10m, and as a result it would be exploring “more financially viable and sustainable options” instead.

So where are we now?

We caught up with John Brebner, who has served as chief executive of Charlie House for more than two years, to find out :

More about the Big Build decision and changes to the plans moving forwards

How things are faring at the charity since the announcement in May

And how he came to be involved with Charlie House in the first place

‘We are there for so many families’

John is far from a dewy-eyed optimist.

On the contrary, as somebody who worked for the Clydesdale Bank for 34 years and is a past president of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, he recognises the chill wind which has blown into the North Sea and its crippling impact on the third sector.

And yet, when he met Tracy Johnstone, who founded Charlie House back in 2010, he felt he couldn’t just walk away from what is a labyrinthine challenge.

John said: “Families are at the heart and centre of everything we do.

“Operating across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Shetland and Orkney, we now work with more than 140 families with children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

“Tracy identified the need for such a service in the north-east and established Charlie House to ensure other families in a similar position had access to information, support and the comfort of meeting others who understand what day-to-day life is like.

“Caring for a child, or children, with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition often requires 24-hour care which can put immense pressure on their families.

“We deliver both practical and emotional support to help make life that little bit easier.

“This can range from acting as an advocate for families, signposting access to funding or grants to buy essential equipment, attending hospital appointments to one-to-one and group emotional support from our children and family support team.

“These sessions provide a safe space for families to talk through their thoughts, feelings and emotions during the most difficult of times when, sadly, their child passes away.

Bringing respite in traumatic times through activities for families to enjoy

“Our activities coordinators plan a programme tailored to the needs of our families.

“This includes one-to-two-hour sessions such as music therapy, trips to the cinema and bowling, plus more adventurous activities such as paddleboarding, ice skating, and short-break holidays for the families to enjoy together.

“The whole idea is that families can spend time together, creating memories and having fun – all while enjoying a break from their relentless 24/7 caring routine.”

Charlie House have recently been enhancing their services throughout Moray, bolstered by their network of staff and volunteers.

The latter are an essential part of the equation which was acknowledged in 2022 when they received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service: the highest honour accorded to voluntary organisations and widely regarded as the equivalent of an MBE.

John is proud of their commitment and industry and highlighted how, in the past year, more than 240 volunteers have gifted more than “an incredible” 7,000 hours.

The original Charlie House Big Build plans may be gone, but John is still determined to do right by families with new plans

In his own word, it was “devastating” when the Big Build had to be revised and scaled down, but there’s no doubt he wants to keep driving home some hard messages.

One of the most obvious is that families and their wee ones deserve more backing from central government, rather than hard-pressed charities being forced to take the strain.

But he says a brick and mortar Charlie House centre, in whatever form it will take and whatever new location is identified under the charity’s new plans, is still a necessity.

John said: “This centre is urgently needed by families with children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, and once built, it will be transformative.

“Scottish children are massively underserved in terms of end-of-life care. Despite having 5.3m people, there are only two children’s hospices in Scotland, compared with Devon, Cornwall and Somerset which has three serving a population of 3.5m.

“This is unfair and unacceptable. We know there are around 1,800 children in the north-east who need the type of support we provide plus respite and palliative care.

“Demand for our services is increasing and, while the location may have changed, we remain committed to building a specialist care centre here in Aberdeen.

“Among the options being considered is a children and family specialist support centre, offering expanded day services to those currently supported by Charlie House, as well as future families.

“This could be either [constructed] on a new site or developed within an already existing suitable building with land.

“If feasible, a partial build or adaptation of an existing building could also significantly improve the services on offer, while acting as a hub for all our activities and support.

There’s a lot of options for new Charlie House Big Build plans, but it won’t be the original vision… at least initially

“Since our announcement about the change to our Big Build plans, we have been buoyed by the offers to view potential buildings and locations.

“The changes may mean we are not able to offer overnight respite, palliative and end of life care – at least in the initial phase.

“But everyone involved with Charlie House should be assured that we will continue to provide and further develop the core activities and support services that are essential for the wellbeing of those we support.”

The charity sector in the city might be struggling. But John was keen to spread the word about Charlie House’s Big Bounce inflatables event, which runs from August 7 to 10.

Delivery of the four-day extravaganza is managed by the team, supplemented by a variety of activity suppliers and the efforts of more than 150 volunteers.

But it can only be a success if the public supports it in Union Terrace Gardens.

It’s a very special venture

John said: “The event is free to attend, but participation in activities and bouncy castles requires the purchase of tickets.

“Every penny raised through ticket sales helps provide accessible activities for children and families supported by the charity.

“This is what makes the Big Bounce so special, it’s an event where you have families enjoying a day of fun while directly helping other families in our local community.”

Anybody whose own children are fit and healthy might read this and quietly feel: “There but for the Grace of God….”

Whatever your response, Charlie House is doing cherished work for so many. But it doesn’t get any statutory funding, which means it relies on fundraising and donations.

Over to you, readers.

For more information about the Big Bounce, visit www.charliehouse.org.uk