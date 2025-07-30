Denis Chambers, founder of Aberdeen engineering firm TDC, is 100! ‘I’m so proud of my family legacy’

“I’m very proud,” Thomas Denis Chambers says to me with a twinkle in his eye, almost as though it’s taken the 100-year-old by surprise that his life’s work is something to be admired.

We’re standing in the middle of a Bucksburn factory warehouse, where the centenarian still has a workshop.

Today, however, we’re there not to see him tinker with machinery.

On this occasion, amidst banners and three huge helium balloons, we’re there so friends, family and former colleagues can celebrate this dapper gentleman reaching triple figures.

But if I had assumed the reason for his glassy-eyed pride was simply that TDC – the company he founded, which still carries his initials – is naming a building in his honour, I’d have been wrong.

No, this dad, granddad and great-grandfather is smiling most because his great-granddaughter is continuing in his electrical engineering footsteps.

“What a great legacy,” I comment. “I suppose it is,” he smiles, “it’s lovely to look around and know it’s all still going strong.”

Granite City became home for Denis, Vera, and his expertise

Thomas Denis Chambers – always known as Denis – was born on July 21 1925 in Loughborough, England.

He married his Canadian sweetheart, Vera Roberts, in July 1947 and came to Aberdeen in the 50s when he was offered work fixing generators.

“There was nothing to keep us down there,” Denis explained. “My wife was born in Canada and came to the UK to be raised by her grandparents. When we got together, we could follow the work, and that’s what I did.

“Aberdeen soon became home for us.”

He worked ’til he was 95 – only Covid stopped him

The couple had two daughters, Kathleen – better known as Kate, and Susan.

Both Vera and Susan passed away 18 years ago, in 2007, but Denis isn’t alone.

He has his biological family – comprising four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, and the many, many people who’ve come to know him through his work.

That can’t be a small amount.

Even after selling the company to Neil Milne in the 1990s, Denis continued working for the business. He eventually retired at 95, and then only because he was furloughed during the pandemic.

TDC was born when he outgrew the family home

TDC Aberdeen is now one of the largest independent engineering service organisations in the UK, with over 260 skilled workers.

The expansive firm with sites in Bucksburn and Dyce has come a long way from its humble origins… the spare room of Denis and Vera’s Donmouth home in the ’60s.

“I was always fascinated with anything electrical, and loved fixing generators and electrical machinery. I turned one of the bedrooms upstairs into a workshop, but when the floor started creaking, I had to move it downstairs.”

“He had to move it on mum’s say-so,” Kate laughed. “It was taking over the house!”

‘Yes, I’m very proud of Lailah’, says great-granddad Denis

When Denis’ electrical machinery workload grew too big and he could no longer continue from home, he found premises on Catherine Street, then on to Marywell Street and into Cotton Street.

It began with just three men.

But over the years, Denis had the privilege of working with numerous friends and family.

And of the 260 people currently employed, one is his great-granddaughter Lailah Duncan (18), who is part way through her apprenticeship.

“It’s lovely to know she’s following this way,” Denis said. “It’s a bit of a family affair.”

Proud of his great-granddaughter, his eyes twinkle when he looks at her, and around the warehouse that began life from his Bridge of Don house.

“For years, my late husband Mike worked here too,” said Kate.

“Yes, I was always more in the electrical side of things but my son-in-law was more of a mechanical engineer,” Denis explained.

“So Lailah had her grandfather and her great-grandfather to emulate,” Kate smiles.

“She was always wearing dad’s overalls when she was growing up, with ‘Denis’ written on them.

“We were delighted when she discovered TDC had an apprenticeship programme and found her way into it herself,” added Kate.

Legacy of Thomas Denis Chambers continues

When Denis sold the business in 1997, he was assured there would always be a job for him with the company.

“I’m not sure they really understood what they were saying,” said Kate. He kept working until he was 95 during Covid.”

Denis’ workshop remains intact and untouched at the TDC base in Bankhead, Bucksburn.

To commemorate their founder’s 100th birthday, the firm unveiled a special plaque presented to Denis, as they plan to rename one of their Bucksburn buildings after the centenarian.

I get the feeling he’d rather be having a look inside his workspace, than answering my questions.

“I don’t like it when things get moved around,” he tells me. “It’ll be nice to have a look around.”

‘It never really felt like work, I’ve always loved it,’ said Denis

Even after officially leaving the workforce, Denis continued with his passion.

He set up a workshop in his garage, at his home in Potterton.

“Is that the secret to making it to 100?” I ask him, “Never really retiring?”

“Well, it’s never felt like work. I’ve always loved doing this.

“During the war, I worked for the army fixing machinery. In my spare time, I’ve always had a brain that was curious about machines. Consequently, that’s all I have ever done.

“It’s brought me a lot of joy over the years.”

Although Denis does have one memory of turning up to his place of work in London, during the war, thinking he had the wrong address.

“It was the right place, it had just been bombed!”

Extra special birthday at Denis and Vera’s favourite place

But it wasn’t all work and no play for Denis and Vera.

“We had permanent seats at the theatre,” he explained. “So we had a bit of a routine, to go for tea at the Atholl and then head to the theatre, whatever was on.

“My wife was very patient with me,” he smiles.

And so it was off to Atholl Hotel once more on Saturday July 26, to celebrate his 100th birthday with 50 members of his family.

Singer and broadcaster Fiona Kennedy OBE, Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, a former neighbour of Denis’s also popped by to sing her old chum The Northern Lights.

“It was really special,” said Kate.