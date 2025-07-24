Stonehaven cafe owner hits out at ‘intimidating’ parking sign as visitors and locals left confused

A Stonehaven business owner has hit out at “intimidating” voluntary payment signs put up at a free car park.

Janice Langdon, who operates Molly’s Cafe Bar at the town’s beach promenade, says the “confusing” signs will drive away business.

Those parking at the free beachfront car park will now be asked for an optional payment of up to £6.50.

The payments are promised to contribute to the upkeep of the spaces, but the council has also been accused of “getting the begging bowl out”.

The signs were put up this week, which has prompted fears of discouraging visitors and confusing motorists.

Janice, whose cafe is based along the promenade, has blasted the new signs, labelling them “intimidating.”

In response, she plans to put up new signs assuring visitors they don’t have to pay.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “We are trying to get business down here, and these things are a bit of a deterrent.

“It’s not making people feel welcome.

“It has an effect on our business, it’s driving people away.

“This is negative for us, and we certainly weren’t consulted about it before they went up. We had no idea about this.

“It’s intimidating. I’m not happy about it, and it’s a major problem.”

Free car park donation is ‘misleading’

Janice also said the signs are misleading.

She said: “It says free parking, but then also ‘use the app to pay,’ I feel that is very confusing.

“It’s a bit like a begging bowl for the council.

“I don’t understand why they have wasted money in putting these things up.

“The money should have gone towards trying to get business to come down here, not taking it away.

“If it were me parking here, I’d stop and park elsewhere.”

Karen Donald, a Stonehaven resident, added that the scheme is “contradictory”.

She said: “This will put off tourists.

“The signs say free parking, and it’s just completely contradictory to that.

“I’m certainly not going to pay.”

Free car park donations to ‘help fund tourist areas’

The signs have also popped up in various locations around Deeside.

Drivers can pay £1 for an hour, £3 for three hours or up to £6.50 for a full day.

The scheme was rubber-stamped at full council on February 27 of this year, but only rolled out in the past few days.

The donations are hoped to raise more funds for the upkeep of tourist areas around Aberdeenshire.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “To help our services maintain and improve parking facilities in high-demand tourist areas, a decision was taken to introduce a voluntary car-parking payment system at selected car parks.

“While there will be no enforcement or penalties for non-payment, visitors to these areas are encouraged to make a small contribution to support the ongoing upkeep of these public spaces.

“Funds collected will go directly towards maintaining parking areas and surrounding infrastructure.”

Scheme will ‘generate income’ to spend on services

SNP councillor Dawn Black, writing online, said: “This is in the budget for 2025/26 for income generation.

“Voluntary car parking charges at currently-free car parks frequented by tourists similar to Highland Council’s ‘Invitation to Pay’ scheme which brought in £330,000 in 2023/24.

“The cost is only for signage to be made and installed which was estimated at approximately £10,000.

“This will generate income for the council to spend on services.”