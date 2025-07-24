Stonehaven cafe owner hits out at ‘intimidating’ parking sign as visitors and locals left confused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven cafe owner hits out at ‘intimidating’ parking sign as visitors and locals left confused

North-east drivers have been invited to pay up to £6.50 in 'donations' at free car parks.

By Graham Fleming & Derry Alldritt
Janice standing outside Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven
The scheme is feared to 'drive away business,' said Janice Langdon from Molly's Cafe Bar. Image: DC Thomson.

A Stonehaven business owner has hit out at “intimidating” voluntary payment signs put up at a free car park.

Janice Langdon, who operates Molly’s Cafe Bar at the town’s beach promenade, says the “confusing” signs will drive away business.

Those parking at the free beachfront car park will now be asked for an optional payment of up to £6.50.

The payments are promised to contribute to the upkeep of the spaces, but the council has also been accused of “getting the begging bowl out”.

The signs were put up this week, which has prompted fears of discouraging visitors and confusing motorists.

Beach Promenade Car Park sign
Visitors are being asked to donate up to £6.50. Image: DC Thomson.

Janice, whose cafe is based along the promenade, has blasted the new signs, labelling them “intimidating.”

In response, she plans to put up new signs assuring visitors they don’t have to pay.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “We are trying to get business down here, and these things are a bit of a deterrent.

“It’s not making people feel welcome.

“It has an effect on our business, it’s driving people away.

“This is negative for us, and we certainly weren’t consulted about it before they went up. We had no idea about this.

“It’s intimidating. I’m not happy about it, and it’s a major problem.”

Free car park donation is ‘misleading’

Janice also said the signs are misleading.

She said: “It says free parking, but then also ‘use the app to pay,’ I feel that is very confusing.

“It’s a bit like a begging bowl for the council.

“I don’t understand why they have wasted money in putting these things up.

“The money should have gone towards trying to get business to come down here, not taking it away.

“If it were me parking here, I’d stop and park elsewhere.”

Karen, left, and Caroline Carruthers next to sign
Karen, left, and Caroline Carruthers said the signs are ‘misleading.’ Image: DC Thomson.

Karen Donald, a Stonehaven resident, added that the scheme is “contradictory”.

She said: “This will put off tourists.

“The signs say free parking, and it’s just completely contradictory to that.

“I’m certainly not going to pay.”

Free car park donations to ‘help fund tourist areas’

The signs have also popped up in various locations around Deeside.

Drivers can pay £1 for an hour, £3 for three hours or up to £6.50 for a full day.

The scheme was rubber-stamped at full council on February 27 of this year, but only rolled out in the past few days.

The donations are hoped to raise more funds for the upkeep of tourist areas around Aberdeenshire.

Kin Lau standing next to sign
Kin Lau, visiting from Glasgow, said he ‘hadn’t noticed’ the sign asking for donations. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “To help our services maintain and improve parking facilities in high-demand tourist areas, a decision was taken to introduce a voluntary car-parking payment system at selected car parks.

“While there will be no enforcement or penalties for non-payment, visitors to these areas are encouraged to make a small contribution to support the ongoing upkeep of these public spaces.

“Funds collected will go directly towards maintaining parking areas and surrounding infrastructure.”

Scheme will ‘generate income’ to spend on services

SNP councillor Dawn Black, writing online, said: “This is in the budget for 2025/26 for income generation.

“Voluntary car parking charges at currently-free car parks frequented by tourists similar to Highland Council’s ‘Invitation to Pay’ scheme which brought in £330,000 in 2023/24.

“The cost is only for signage to be made and installed which was estimated at approximately £10,000.

“This will generate income for the council to spend on services.”

