Monymusk dog boarder filmed ‘pulling spaniel by the ears’ probed by SSPCA and council

Aberdeenshire Council has also launched an investigation into Kiki Sutherland, who does not have an animal boarding licence.

By Chris Cromar

The SSPCA is investigating an Aberdeenshire dog boarder who was filmed ‘pulling a spaniel by the ears’.

Kiki Sutherland, who lives in Monymusk, is also being probed by Aberdeenshire Council as she does not have an animal boarding licence, which is required by law.

A video of her roughly handling a dog was shared on Facebook, where it is understood Ms Sutherland advertises a home boarding service for dogs.

In the clip, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, a dog can be seen wagging its tail and wandering about a back garden.

Ms Sutherland appears to then pick up the dog by the ears and drag it a short distance.

‘When I was watching it, I was crying’

One horrified local, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Press and Journal: “That’s other people’s dogs she’s handling like that.

“When I was watching it, I was crying.”

Kiki Sutherland pulling dog by ears.
The 13-second video has gone viral online. Image: Supplied.

SSPCA and Aberdeenshire Council investigating

The SSPCA confirmed that the video has been reported to them, with it “currently being investigated” by the animal charity.

In Scotland, anyone running a boarding business is required to have a licence, which is issued by councils.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Along with colleagues from the SSPCA, animal health officers attended the property and spoke with the owner.

“We can confirm that the premises does not hold an animal boarding license with Aberdeenshire Council.

“Investigations in respect of the incident continue.”

Ms Sutherland has failed to respond to repeated requests for comment.

