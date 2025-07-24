Police stopped man jumping from window in Aberdeen drugs raid drama

A drug dealer threatened to jump out of a bedroom window to evade police who caught him with cocaine worth £100,000.

Ridvan Morina was the only person in the property at the city’s Stoneywood Road, Stoneywood, when officers armed with a warrant forced entry.

As police closed in, the 21-year-old moved towards a bedroom window and was going to jump out before officers intervened.

Morina, an Albanian national, was arrested and appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh today.

Tip to police

A prosecutor told the court that, in January this year, police received intelligence that a specific phone number was being used by an Albanian male dealing cocaine in Aberdeen and Dundee.

Advocate depute Martin Crawford said police got a warrant and raided the property o March 26.

Mr Crawford added: “The accused was found in a bedroom preparing to jump out the window.”

Morina was restrained and detained by officers.

Zip bags and a notebook

Police recovered 856 grams of cocaine worth a potential £101,600.

Some of the cocaine was in block form but police also found 121 zip sealed bags containing individual deals.

Morina’s DNA was found on scales in the property and on a knife that had cocaine residue on it.

Officers found a notebook with notations and £5,310 in cash in a chest of drawers.

The court heard that unemployed Morina, of no fixed abode, has no previous convictions in the UK though he previously breached immigration bail.

Morina, who followed the court proceedings with the aid of an interpreter, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on March 26 this year.

Remanded in custody

The judge, Lord Ericht, adjourned the case for sentencing for the preparation of a background report.

Morina is due to sentenced at the High Court in Dundee on August 21 and was remanded in custody until then.

Afterwards, a proceeds of crime hearing will take place.