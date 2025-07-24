Aberdeen man headbutted stranger on train back from Dons away game

An Aberdeen man attacked a total stranger on a train on his way back from a football match.

Kade Anderson had attended Aberdeen’s 1-0 away defeat to Dundee United on December 29 last year.

The 19-year-old then boarded a train heading back to the Granite City and started a confrontation with two passengers he did not know.

Anders, of Bridge of Don, challenged two men to a fight in the toilets during the journey to Aberdeen.

He headbutted one of the man, leaving him bloodied.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard earlier today how Anderson began harassing the two men five minutes after they boarded the LNER service from Dundee.

‘Why are you on the train?’

Prosecutor Ewan Chalmers said Anderson asked the men if they wanted to fight him in the toilet cubicle while “acting aggressively” towards other passengers.

Mr Chalmers said: “The accused has asked the complainer where abouts he’s from and why he was on the train.

“The accused has then moved as if to walk off to the next carriage but instead stopped in front of the complainer and headbutted him to the face.

“He then leaned over him and said ‘you’re not going to tell anyone are you?’ and repeated this until the complainer said ‘yeah, okay’.”

Victim left bloodied

The assault victim suffered a bloody nose, redness and bruising to his face but did not require medical treatment.

The injured man and his friend got off the train at Arbroath and informed station staff about what had happened – and they called police.

Officers met Anderson off the train and he was charged in March this year.

Anderson admitted assaulting the man at various points of the railway journey by headbutting him to his injury.

The teen also admitted shouting, swearing and challenging the men to a fight.

Anderson told Sheriff Paul Brown: “I am deeply sorry about it.”

‘That wouldn’t be best’

Remarkably, when the sheriff offered to dispose of the matter by making Anderson do unpaid work, Anderson replied it “wouldn’t be best” for him, adding: “I race at weekends and I work.”

But the sheriff told Anderson he would indeed be doing 140 hours of unpaid work and would also be paying the victim £500 compensation.

Sheriff Brown deemed a football banning order was not necessary but Anderson is subject to social work supervision for six months.