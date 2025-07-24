Aberdeen man headbutted stranger on train back from Dons away game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man headbutted stranger on train back from Dons away game

By Ciaran Shanks
Kade Anderson, attack on train after Dundee United vs Aberdeen match. .Supplied by Instagram
An Aberdeen man attacked a total stranger on a train on his way back from a football match.

Kade Anderson had attended Aberdeen’s 1-0 away defeat to Dundee United on December 29 last year.

The 19-year-old then boarded a train heading back to the Granite City and started a confrontation with two passengers he did not know.

Anders, of Bridge of Don, challenged two men to a fight in the toilets during the journey to Aberdeen.

He headbutted one of the man, leaving him bloodied.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard earlier today how Anderson began harassing the two men five minutes after they boarded the LNER service from Dundee.

‘Why are you on the train?’

Prosecutor Ewan Chalmers said Anderson asked the men if they wanted to fight him in the toilet cubicle while “acting aggressively” towards other passengers.

Mr Chalmers said: “The accused has asked the complainer where abouts he’s from and why he was on the train.

“The accused has then moved as if to walk off to the next carriage but instead stopped in front of the complainer and headbutted him to the face.

“He then leaned over him and said ‘you’re not going to tell anyone are you?’ and repeated this until the complainer said ‘yeah, okay’.”

Victim left bloodied

The assault victim suffered a bloody nose, redness and bruising to his face but did not require medical treatment.

The injured man and his friend got off the train at Arbroath and informed station staff about what had happened – and they called police.

Officers met Anderson off the train and he was charged in March this year.

Anderson admitted assaulting the man at various points of the railway journey by headbutting him to his injury.

The teen also admitted shouting, swearing and challenging the men to a fight.

Anderson told Sheriff Paul Brown: “I am deeply sorry about it.”

‘That wouldn’t be best’

Remarkably, when the sheriff offered to dispose of the matter by making Anderson do unpaid work, Anderson replied it “wouldn’t be best” for him, adding: “I race at weekends and I work.”

But the sheriff told Anderson he would indeed be doing 140 hours of unpaid work and would also be paying the victim £500 compensation.

Sheriff Brown deemed a football banning order was not necessary but Anderson is subject to social work supervision for six months.