News Two-vehicle crash reported on A96 between Keith and Fochabers Emergency services were called to the busy road this afternoon. By Graham Fleming July 24 2025, 2:54 pm July 24 2025, 2:54 pm Two-vehicle crash reported on A96 between Keith and Fochabers Police closed the road for a time. Image: Jasperimage The A96 was forced closed after a two-vehicle crash between Keith and Fochabers this afternoon. A stretch of the busy road between Aberdeen and Inverness was shut in both directions after a crash near Forgie which was reported around 2.10pm today. Emergency services were called, and the road was shut for more than an hour. But, the road had reopened as of 4pm, and traffic is now flowing as normal. No-one was injured by the crash, but police are conducting inquiries into the incident on the A96. The road has now reopened. Image: Jasperimage A police spokesperson said: "The A96 between Keith and Fochabers has been re-opened following a two-vehicle road crash earlier this afternoon. "No one required hospital treatment. "Enquiries are ongoing."
