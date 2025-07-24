Woman dies in hospital six days after A96 crash near Inverness

A 50-year-old woman has died six days after a two-vehicle crash on the A96 near Inverness.

The incident, involving a red Vauxhall Corsa and a black Volvo XC60, happened on the Inverness to Aberdeen road at Newton of Petty on Friday, July 18.

Two air ambulances were tasked to the scene near the Ardersier turn-off at around 9am, alongside firefighters, police, paramedics and trauma specialists.

The driver of the Corsa, a 50-year-old woman, was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She died in hospital this morning, six days after the crash.

A dog travelling in the car also died at the scene.

The passenger of the Volvo, a 74-year-old woman, was also airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she remains in stable condition

Meanwhile, the 74-year-old male driver was taken to Raigmore Hospital and was later discharged.

Investigations continue into A96 crash

The A96 was closed for almost 10 hours as crash investigators surveyed the scene.

Investigations into the A96 crash remain ongoing, with officers keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Police have confirmed that the red Corsa involved in the collision had previously been reported as stolen from the Buckie area.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died, and we continue to carry out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash and the events leading up to it.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who saw the Vauxhall Corsa being driven in the area prior to the collision.

“I would also urge anyone with dash-cam footage or any other information that could assist to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0755 of Friday, July 18.