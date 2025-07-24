Woman dies in hospital six days after A96 crash near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman dies in hospital six days after A96 crash near Inverness

A dog travelling in the same vehicle also died.

By Michelle Henderson
The A96 was closed for around 10 hours following the crash which killed both a female driver and a dog. Image: Jasperimage.
A 50-year-old woman has died six days after a two-vehicle crash on the A96 near Inverness.

The incident, involving a red Vauxhall Corsa and a black Volvo XC60, happened on the Inverness to Aberdeen road at Newton of Petty on Friday, July 18.

Two air ambulances were tasked to the scene near the Ardersier turn-off at around 9am, alongside firefighters, police, paramedics and trauma specialists.

The driver of the Corsa, a 50-year-old woman, was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She died in hospital this morning, six days after the crash.

A dog travelling in the car also died at the scene.

The passenger of the Volvo, a 74-year-old woman, was also airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she remains in stable condition

Meanwhile, the 74-year-old male driver was taken to Raigmore Hospital and was later discharged.

Investigations continue into A96 crash

The A96 was closed for almost 10 hours as crash investigators surveyed the scene.

Investigations into the A96 crash remain ongoing, with officers keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Police have confirmed that the red Corsa involved in the collision had previously been reported as stolen from the Buckie area.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died, and we continue to carry out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash and the events leading up to it.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who saw the Vauxhall Corsa being driven in the area prior to the collision.

“I would also urge anyone with dash-cam footage or any other information that could assist to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0755 of Friday, July 18.

Conversation