US aircraft spotted at Aberdeen Airport ahead of President Trump’s visit

US military aircraft have been spotted at Aberdeen Airport ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland.

Chinook helicopters as well as a large plane have both been seen in Dyce 24 hours before the US head of state touches down in the UK.

Pictures taken outside the airport show the five helicopters as well as a C-17 Globemaster III plane stationed on the landing strip.

The Boeing is described as a “large military transport” and is used for transporting troops and cargo around the world.

The Chinook helicopters have much the same purpose, however, are much faster than their plane counterparts.

The helicopters were also seen flying low during the Tall Ships festival on Tuesday.

The sightings come as the exact timings of Mr Trump’s visit were revealed by a briefing note published by NATS.

Time Donald Trump will land be in north-east revealed

The UK air-traffic control provider expects the US head of state to arrive at Turnberry Golf Course in Ayrshire at 3pm on Friday.

He is then expected to fly to RAF Lossiemouth at 4.20pm on Monday before travelling to Trump International Scotland, his Menie golf course near Balmedie, a few minutes later.

The President is expected to leave Menie at 2.45pm on Tuesday for RAF Lossiemouth, the airspace restrictions reveal.

During his time in the north-east, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to meet with Mr Trump.

He is expected to discuss a number of topics with the PM, including energy – saying that Scotland should “get rid of the windmills and bring back the oil”.

There are also plans in place for First Minister John Swinney to meet the US President during his visit to Scotland.