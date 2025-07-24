US aircraft spotted at Aberdeen Airport ahead of President Trump’s visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

US aircraft spotted at Aberdeen Airport ahead of President Trump’s visit

The US head of state is to meet with Sir Keir Starmer during his trip to Scotland.

By Graham Fleming
US Aircraft at Aberdeen Airport
US aircraft landed at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

US military aircraft have been spotted at Aberdeen Airport ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland.

Chinook helicopters as well as a large plane have both been seen in Dyce 24 hours before the US head of state touches down in the UK.

Pictures taken outside the airport show the five helicopters as well as a C-17 Globemaster III plane stationed on the landing strip.

The Boeing is described as a “large military transport” and is used for transporting troops and cargo around the world.

A C-17 Globemaster III at Aberdeen Airport
A C-17 Globemaster III. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Chinook helicopter at Aberdeen Airport
A closer look at one of the Chinook helicopters. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.

The Chinook helicopters have much the same purpose, however, are much faster than their plane counterparts.

The helicopters were also seen flying low during the Tall Ships festival on Tuesday.

The sightings come as the exact timings of Mr Trump’s visit were revealed by a briefing note published by NATS.

Time Donald Trump will land be in north-east revealed

The UK air-traffic control provider expects the US head of state to arrive at Turnberry Golf Course in Ayrshire at 3pm on Friday.

He is then expected to fly to RAF Lossiemouth at 4.20pm on Monday before travelling to Trump International Scotland, his Menie golf course near Balmedie, a few minutes later.

The President is expected to leave Menie at 2.45pm on Tuesday for RAF Lossiemouth, the airspace restrictions reveal.

Five chinook helicopters
He is due to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Sir Keir Starmer meeting with US President Donald Trump
Sir Keir Starmer meeting with US President Donald Trump. Image: PA.

During his time in the north-east, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to meet with Mr Trump.

He is expected to discuss a number of topics with the PM, including energy – saying that Scotland should “get rid of the windmills and bring back the oil”.

There are also plans in place for First Minister John Swinney to meet the US President during his visit to Scotland.

Conversation