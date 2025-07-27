Oban banned driver claims ‘I didn’t crash’ after car found in Tyndrum ditch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban banned driver claims ‘I didn’t crash’ after car found in Tyndrum ditch

Police traced Oban banned driver James Hendry after he crashed an Audi, and it was discovered in a ditch near Tyndrum.

By Louise Glen
James Hendry, an Oban banned driver, was caught after he put his car in a ditch in Tyndrum. Image: Facebook
A banned driver from Oban who claimed he “didn’t crash” was found at home after abandoning his car in a ditch near Tyndrum.

James Hendry, 43, ended up in court after police tracked him down following a single-vehicle collision involving his Audi S5 on the A82.

From the dock, Hendry admitted being behind the wheel on June 16 and 17 this year, while banned from driving.

He was on bail in connection with another matter at the time.

‘It wasn’t a crash’

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz told Oban Sheriff Court earlier this week that the crash happened around 6pm on June 16, north of Tyndrum.

“The accused drove an Audi S5 on the day of the offence.

“At approximately 6pm, he was involved in a single-vehicle crash while travelling on the A82 north of Tyndrum,” Mr Piskorz said.

Oban Sheriff Court heard the story of a domestic assault that took place near Taynuilt
Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“The vehicle crashed and ended up in a ditch.

“Following the collision, the accused left the scene and returned to his home address.”

A walker came across the damaged car and alerted the emergency services.

Police traced the vehicle to Hendry and confirmed he had been behind the wheel.

When officers checked with the DVLA, they discovered Hendry was already disqualified from driving.

He was later cautioned and charged.

When confronted, Hendry told officers: “It was me driving, no one else was there.

“I didn’t crash. I could not get out the ditch.”

Brushes with the law

Sheriff Euan Cameron expressed concern over Hendry’s repeated brushes with the law.

He told the accused: “Mr Hendry, as a man who has had a fairly constant cycle of offending, and who appeared to get away from that pattern of behaviour – I am concerned about this offence.”

The sheriff deferred sentence to a later date.

He suggested that Hendry, of Glenshellach Terrace, Oban, could face jail.

Sheriff Cameron told Hendry in court: “Depending on [how things turn out], sentencing you to a community-based sentence today may be a waste of time.”

