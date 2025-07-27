Oban banned driver claims ‘I didn’t crash’ after car found in Tyndrum ditch

A banned driver from Oban who claimed he “didn’t crash” was found at home after abandoning his car in a ditch near Tyndrum.

James Hendry, 43, ended up in court after police tracked him down following a single-vehicle collision involving his Audi S5 on the A82.

From the dock, Hendry admitted being behind the wheel on June 16 and 17 this year, while banned from driving.

He was on bail in connection with another matter at the time.

‘It wasn’t a crash’

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz told Oban Sheriff Court earlier this week that the crash happened around 6pm on June 16, north of Tyndrum.

“The accused drove an Audi S5 on the day of the offence.

“At approximately 6pm, he was involved in a single-vehicle crash while travelling on the A82 north of Tyndrum,” Mr Piskorz said.

“The vehicle crashed and ended up in a ditch.

“Following the collision, the accused left the scene and returned to his home address.”

A walker came across the damaged car and alerted the emergency services.

Police traced the vehicle to Hendry and confirmed he had been behind the wheel.

When officers checked with the DVLA, they discovered Hendry was already disqualified from driving.

He was later cautioned and charged.

When confronted, Hendry told officers: “It was me driving, no one else was there.

“I didn’t crash. I could not get out the ditch.”

Brushes with the law

Sheriff Euan Cameron expressed concern over Hendry’s repeated brushes with the law.

He told the accused: “Mr Hendry, as a man who has had a fairly constant cycle of offending, and who appeared to get away from that pattern of behaviour – I am concerned about this offence.”

The sheriff deferred sentence to a later date.

He suggested that Hendry, of Glenshellach Terrace, Oban, could face jail.

Sheriff Cameron told Hendry in court: “Depending on [how things turn out], sentencing you to a community-based sentence today may be a waste of time.”

