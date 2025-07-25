Deer euthanised after being hit by police preparing for Donald Trump’s visit to his Aberdeenshire golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deer euthanised after being hit by police preparing for Donald Trump’s visit to his Aberdeenshire golf course

Police security is tight at the venue ahead of President Donald Trump's visit.

By Chris Cromar
Trump International Scotland.
The deer was hit by a police vehicle at Trump International Scotland. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue.

A deer had to be euthanised after being hit by a police vehicle preparing for US President Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit.

North-east animal charity New Arc Wildlife Rescue received reports of a deer being struck at Trump International Scotland near Balmedie at 5.30am this morning.

Police are at the venue ahead of President Trump‘s upcoming visit on Monday, in which he will open the venue’s second golf course.

Trump International Scotland.
A second golf course will be opened by President Donald Trump at his Aberdeenshire golf course next week. Image: Trump International Scotland.

Due to the injuries sustained in the incident, the animal was “beyond saving” and had to be euthanised.

‘Not your average start to the day’

Posting on Facebook, New Arc said: “Certainly not your average start to the day for our centre co-manager, Paul who volunteers his time out of hours for deer emergencies.

“Sadly the deer’s injuries meant the deer was beyond saving so had to be euthanised at the scene.

“Thank you to the police, security team and estate managers who assisted with the incident.”

Sir Keir Starmer and President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during his north-east visit. Image: Carl Court/PA Wire.

The US president arrives in Scotland today, where he will visit his Trump Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire before travelling to Menie Estate in Balmedie.

During his visit, he is expected to meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as well as First Minister John Swinney.

Protests expected

Protests against the visit are scheduled to take place in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow tomorrow.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Shortly before 5.20am on Friday, July 25, a police vehicle was in collision with a deer on the B977 in the vicinity of the Menie Estate.

“Staff from a local animal charity attended to humanely euthanise the animal. No one was injured.”

Conversation