Deer euthanised after being hit by police preparing for Donald Trump’s visit to his Aberdeenshire golf course

A deer had to be euthanised after being hit by a police vehicle preparing for US President Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit.

North-east animal charity New Arc Wildlife Rescue received reports of a deer being struck at Trump International Scotland near Balmedie at 5.30am this morning.

Police are at the venue ahead of President Trump‘s upcoming visit on Monday, in which he will open the venue’s second golf course.

Due to the injuries sustained in the incident, the animal was “beyond saving” and had to be euthanised.

‘Not your average start to the day’

Posting on Facebook, New Arc said: “Certainly not your average start to the day for our centre co-manager, Paul who volunteers his time out of hours for deer emergencies.

“Sadly the deer’s injuries meant the deer was beyond saving so had to be euthanised at the scene.

“Thank you to the police, security team and estate managers who assisted with the incident.”

The US president arrives in Scotland today, where he will visit his Trump Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire before travelling to Menie Estate in Balmedie.

During his visit, he is expected to meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as well as First Minister John Swinney.

Protests expected

Protests against the visit are scheduled to take place in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow tomorrow.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Shortly before 5.20am on Friday, July 25, a police vehicle was in collision with a deer on the B977 in the vicinity of the Menie Estate.

“Staff from a local animal charity attended to humanely euthanise the animal. No one was injured.”