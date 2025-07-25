Plans for new luxury marina and holiday village could transform Oban coastline

Plans have been unveiled for a major new marina and holiday resort just outside Oban — and locals are being urged to have their say.

Developers are eyeing up a scenic stretch of shoreline at Saulmore, near Connel, for a high-end destination that could dramatically reshape this part of the west coast.

The proposal, by Saulmore Bay Resort Ltd, includes a full marina and boatyard, luxury holiday lodges, a spa and gym, cafés, restaurants, retail space and more.

The site lies alongside the A85, on greenfield land where a landing stage already exists, and appears to back onto properties on Shore Street in Connel.

If approved, it could become one of Argyll’s biggest tourist developments.

Two public exhibitions will take place at Connel Village Hall — the first on August 28 and the second on September 11, both running from 4pm to 8pm.

Locals have until October 2 to send in their feedback.

The development at Camus Bruaich Ruaidhe would include leisure, office, retail and dining buildings, as well as “sui generis” holiday units — meaning one-of-a-kind accommodation types.

New roads, footpaths, cycleways, parking and biodiversity landscaping are also planned.

The application is being led by planning consultant Paul Houghton on behalf of Saulmore Bay Resort Ltd.

A formal pre-application consultation (PAC) was triggered after documents were lodged with Argyll and Bute Council on 21 July 2025.

Posters and leaflets are being distributed across Connel, with adverts scheduled in the Oban Times on 21 August and 4 September.

Community councils, local representatives and residents have been directly notified.

What’s included in the proposed Oban marina and resort?

Developers say they are committed to engaging with the public, although some locals are concerned about the scale of the proposal and its impact on the area’s quiet, rural character.

Traffic, environmental concerns and pressure on local infrastructure are also expected to be raised.

The resort would feature year-round visitor facilities, including a leisure complex with spa and gym, walking and cycling routes, and a working boatyard with storage and office space.

Supporters say it could bring jobs, investment and tourism to the wider Oban area, but it marks a significant departure from current land use.

For now, only the developer’s agent — not the council — can receive comments.

A minimum 12-week consultation period is required before any full planning application is submitted.

We have approached Saulmore Bay for more details.

