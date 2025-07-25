Plans for new luxury marina and holiday village could transform Oban coastline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for new luxury marina and holiday village could transform Oban coastline

Plans for a luxury marina and holiday resort near Oban have been unveiled, with locals invited to have their say on the Saulmore Bay development.

By Louise Glen
A new holiday park could be coming to Oban. Image: DC Thomson
Plans have been unveiled for a major new marina and holiday resort just outside Oban — and locals are being urged to have their say.

Developers are eyeing up a scenic stretch of shoreline at Saulmore, near Connel, for a high-end destination that could dramatically reshape this part of the west coast.

The proposal, by Saulmore Bay Resort Ltd, includes a full marina and boatyard, luxury holiday lodges, a spa and gym, cafés, restaurants, retail space and more.

The site lies alongside the A85, on greenfield land where a landing stage already exists, and appears to back onto properties on Shore Street in Connel.

Plans revealed for major holiday village near Oban

If approved, it could become one of Argyll’s biggest tourist developments.

Two public exhibitions will take place at Connel Village Hall — the first on August 28 and the second on September 11, both running from 4pm to 8pm.

Locals have until October 2 to send in their feedback.

Saulmore Bay development woudl see a marina and holiday village built on green land some miles form Oban,
The development at Camus Bruaich Ruaidhe would include leisure, office, retail and dining buildings, as well as “sui generis” holiday units — meaning one-of-a-kind accommodation types.

New roads, footpaths, cycleways, parking and biodiversity landscaping are also planned.

The application is being led by planning consultant Paul Houghton on behalf of Saulmore Bay Resort Ltd.

A formal pre-application consultation (PAC) was triggered after documents were lodged with Argyll and Bute Council on 21 July 2025.

Posters and leaflets are being distributed across Connel, with adverts scheduled in the Oban Times on 21 August and 4 September.

Community councils, local representatives and residents have been directly notified.

What’s included in the proposed Oban marina and resort?

Developers say they are committed to engaging with the public, although some locals are concerned about the scale of the proposal and its impact on the area’s quiet, rural character.

Traffic, environmental concerns and pressure on local infrastructure are also expected to be raised.

The resort would feature year-round visitor facilities, including a leisure complex with spa and gym, walking and cycling routes, and a working boatyard with storage and office space.

Saulmore Farmhouse is not included on the Oban Holiday Village plans.
Supporters say it could bring jobs, investment and tourism to the wider Oban area, but it marks a significant departure from current land use.

For now, only the developer’s agent — not the council — can receive comments.

A minimum 12-week consultation period is required before any full planning application is submitted.

Developers have given an indication of where the Oban Holiday Village will be.
We have approached Saulmore Bay for more details.

To read more about this application, click here. 

