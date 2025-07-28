Lossiemouth roads close as Donald Trump ‘to fly into RAF base’ this afternoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lossiemouth roads close as Donald Trump ‘to fly into RAF base’ this afternoon

Several roads in the town will be inaccessible on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

By Ellie Milne
RAF Lossiemouth entrance
The US President will fly into RAF Lossiemouth. Image: DC Thomson.

Several roads in Lossiemouth will be closed as Donald Trump flies into the north-east today.

The US President and Keir Starmer will travel to Balmedie from Trump’s Ayrshire golf course Turnberry, where he spent the weekend, this afternoon.

Whilst not officially confirmed, road closures and air traffic restrictions suggest Trump will fly from Turnberry to RAF Lossiemouth this afternoon, arriving at about 4.20pm.

Map showing road closures in Lossiemouth
The map shows the roads which will be closed on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

The president will then fly to his golf course at the Menie Estate 10 minutes later, according to air traffic control documents.

Moray Council has confirmed several roads will be closed during this time.

Roads surrounding the RAF base will be shut to traffic for four hours on Monday – between 1.30pm and 5.30pm.

These include the B9040 Hopeman to Lossiemouth road, the U40E Drainie Road, the C24E Westerfolds to U38E and Covesea Road.

A diversion will be in place via the B9135, A941, Lossiemouth Road, North Street, Morriston Road, Duffus Road, B9012 and the B9040.

Signs will be put on display to make drivers aware of the temporary restrictions.

Road closures in Lossiemouth during President Trump’s visit

President Trump is expected to stay in Aberdeenshire overnight and fly back to RAF Lossiemouth at about 2.45pm on Tuesday.

He is expected to leave the north-east later that day.

The same roads in Lossiemouth will be closed for four-and-a-half hours around his arrival and departure.

The closures will be in place from 12.30pm until 5pm.

Drivers will also be unable to stop or park on the roads or grass verges throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Follow our live blog for the latest news on President Trump’s trip to Scotland.

