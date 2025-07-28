Lossiemouth roads close as Donald Trump ‘to fly into RAF base’ this afternoon

Several roads in Lossiemouth will be closed as Donald Trump flies into the north-east today.

The US President and Keir Starmer will travel to Balmedie from Trump’s Ayrshire golf course Turnberry, where he spent the weekend, this afternoon.

Whilst not officially confirmed, road closures and air traffic restrictions suggest Trump will fly from Turnberry to RAF Lossiemouth this afternoon, arriving at about 4.20pm.

The president will then fly to his golf course at the Menie Estate 10 minutes later, according to air traffic control documents.

Moray Council has confirmed several roads will be closed during this time.

Roads surrounding the RAF base will be shut to traffic for four hours on Monday – between 1.30pm and 5.30pm.

These include the B9040 Hopeman to Lossiemouth road, the U40E Drainie Road, the C24E Westerfolds to U38E and Covesea Road.

A diversion will be in place via the B9135, A941, Lossiemouth Road, North Street, Morriston Road, Duffus Road, B9012 and the B9040.

Signs will be put on display to make drivers aware of the temporary restrictions.

Road closures in Lossiemouth during President Trump’s visit

President Trump is expected to stay in Aberdeenshire overnight and fly back to RAF Lossiemouth at about 2.45pm on Tuesday.

He is expected to leave the north-east later that day.

The same roads in Lossiemouth will be closed for four-and-a-half hours around his arrival and departure.

The closures will be in place from 12.30pm until 5pm.

Drivers will also be unable to stop or park on the roads or grass verges throughout Monday and Tuesday.

