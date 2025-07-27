Balmedie locals react as police and road closures in place ahead of imminent Trump visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balmedie locals react as police and road closures in place ahead of imminent Trump visit

The Press and Journal visited Balmedie to gauge reaction to the new measures.

Mr Trump will open his new course at Menie during his visit. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Balmedie residents have been waking to an unusual scene, with large amounts of police in the area ahead of President Trump’s visit to Aberdeenshire.

The typically quiet village has been filled with the noise of helicopters flying overhead, and a huge number of police vans and officers are stationed in the area.

Parts of the North Beach Road have been closed off, as well as most of the B977 leading to Mr Trump’s Menie golf course.

The President is set to land in the north-east on Monday in order to open the new golf course at his Aberdeenshire site.

As the visit creeps ever closer, The Press and Journal visited Balmedie to see if there has been any disruption to life in the village.

While there, some told us confusing traffic signs, road delays and altered bus services had already been noticed.

Staff at The Sand Bothy visitor centre at the beach said that a “road closed” sign on the North Beach Road is already confusing visitors.

Joni Corbett, coordinator at the centre, said some are turning away from the beach.

The Sand Bothy has been caught up in the disruption. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

She said: “I think the main thing is that people are quite confused about whether the beach is actually open.

“We’ve had people come up to ask us all day if they can actually come in and visit.

“They’ve put a big sign saying ‘road closed’ near the beach.

“And I think people are seeing that and just turning around unfortunately.

“It’s not been that well organised.”

Residents given ‘no notice’ over Trump disruption

Despite closure fears, however, Sand Bothy staff recently were given the good news that their ‘Seaside Fun-Draiser’ was allowed to go ahead on Sunday.

One Balmedie local said the community they had been given little notice before a slew of road closures appeared.

He spoke to The P&J while taking his daily walk and told us: “I stay not too far from the beach.

“The signs just appeared.

“I know the police have said that local residents were notified, but I don’t remember that.

“We weren’t told anything about this.

“It’s just a bother.

“I take walks round the area and some of them are closed – or there are loads of police there.”

Another man claimed buses had also been running late “all day,” due to the closures.

With some roads closed, he said that his bus on Old Aberdeen road was running over 20 minutes late.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “They’ve been very slow all day.

“They are not normally this bad.

“It’s certainly due to the road closures.

“The sooner this is over, the better.”

Business owner laments ‘fuss’ over Presidential visit

Phil Poole is the owner of P6 Performance car garage on North Beach Road.

Despite access to his garage not being hindered too badly, he is worried the restrictions will become even more significant once Mr Trump arrives.

Locals have faced some disruption ahead of Donald Trump’s visit. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “I think after a day or two then the disruption might be a bit more extreme.

“Right now you can still pass the North Beach Road without much fuss but maybe not in the future.

“So yeah that’s something that will probably annoy me!”

Phil also lamented the “fuss” being made over the visit.

He added: “I don’t particularly like how much fuss is being made of the whole thing.

“His golf course doesn’t seem to have much to do with the country or politics or anything.

“I can’t really understand why we have gone to these lengths, with all these police and all that around here.

“But I guess that’s just what we have to do.”

Police say they appreciate “patience and understanding” will be needed during the operation.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell said: “A policing plan is in place to maintain public safety, balance rights to peaceful protest and minimise disruption.

“We are working with transport planning partners, including local authorities, on temporary road closures.

“We understand a visit of this scale and the significant policing operation required can cause some disruption, and we are thankful to communities for their patience and understanding.”

Conversation