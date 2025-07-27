Balmedie locals react as police and road closures in place ahead of imminent Trump visit

Balmedie residents have been waking to an unusual scene, with large amounts of police in the area ahead of President Trump’s visit to Aberdeenshire.

The typically quiet village has been filled with the noise of helicopters flying overhead, and a huge number of police vans and officers are stationed in the area.

Parts of the North Beach Road have been closed off, as well as most of the B977 leading to Mr Trump’s Menie golf course.

The President is set to land in the north-east on Monday in order to open the new golf course at his Aberdeenshire site.

As the visit creeps ever closer, The Press and Journal visited Balmedie to see if there has been any disruption to life in the village.

While there, some told us confusing traffic signs, road delays and altered bus services had already been noticed.

Staff at The Sand Bothy visitor centre at the beach said that a “road closed” sign on the North Beach Road is already confusing visitors.

Joni Corbett, coordinator at the centre, said some are turning away from the beach.

She said: “I think the main thing is that people are quite confused about whether the beach is actually open.

“We’ve had people come up to ask us all day if they can actually come in and visit.

“They’ve put a big sign saying ‘road closed’ near the beach.

“And I think people are seeing that and just turning around unfortunately.

“It’s not been that well organised.”

Residents given ‘no notice’ over Trump disruption

Despite closure fears, however, Sand Bothy staff recently were given the good news that their ‘Seaside Fun-Draiser’ was allowed to go ahead on Sunday.

One Balmedie local said the community they had been given little notice before a slew of road closures appeared.

He spoke to The P&J while taking his daily walk and told us: “I stay not too far from the beach.

“The signs just appeared.

“I know the police have said that local residents were notified, but I don’t remember that.

“We weren’t told anything about this.

“It’s just a bother.

“I take walks round the area and some of them are closed – or there are loads of police there.”

Another man claimed buses had also been running late “all day,” due to the closures.

With some roads closed, he said that his bus on Old Aberdeen road was running over 20 minutes late.

The man, who asked not to be named, said: “They’ve been very slow all day.

“They are not normally this bad.

“It’s certainly due to the road closures.

“The sooner this is over, the better.”

Business owner laments ‘fuss’ over Presidential visit

Phil Poole is the owner of P6 Performance car garage on North Beach Road.

Despite access to his garage not being hindered too badly, he is worried the restrictions will become even more significant once Mr Trump arrives.

He said: “I think after a day or two then the disruption might be a bit more extreme.

“Right now you can still pass the North Beach Road without much fuss but maybe not in the future.

“So yeah that’s something that will probably annoy me!”

Phil also lamented the “fuss” being made over the visit.

He added: “I don’t particularly like how much fuss is being made of the whole thing.

“His golf course doesn’t seem to have much to do with the country or politics or anything.

“I can’t really understand why we have gone to these lengths, with all these police and all that around here.

“But I guess that’s just what we have to do.”

Police say they appreciate “patience and understanding” will be needed during the operation.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell said: “A policing plan is in place to maintain public safety, balance rights to peaceful protest and minimise disruption.

“We are working with transport planning partners, including local authorities, on temporary road closures.

“We understand a visit of this scale and the significant policing operation required can cause some disruption, and we are thankful to communities for their patience and understanding.”