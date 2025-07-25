Security ramps up in Balmedie as helicopters circle and roads close in preparation for Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Security ramps up in Balmedie as helicopters circle and roads close in preparation for Trump

Several roads will be closed between today and Tuesday ahead of the US President's visit to his Aberdeenshire golf resort at Menie Estate.

By Abbie Duncan & Graham Fleming
Police at Balmedie Beach ahead of Donald Trump's visit to his nearby golf resort. Image: DC Thomson
Police at Balmedie Beach ahead of Donald Trump's visit to his nearby golf resort. Image: DC Thomson

Security is ramping up in Balmedie ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to his nearby golf course.

Several roads in the Aberdeenshire village are closed and helicopters have been spotted circling the area as the US President prepares to open a new course at his Menie Estate resort.

Trump is due to arrive at Glasgow Prestwick Airport tonight and spend time at Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire before travelling to Aberdeenshire on Monday.

It’s believed he will stay at Trump International in Balmedie overnight and will open a new golf course on Tuesday before departing the north-east.

Road closures in Aberdeenshire during President Trump’s visit

Many of the roads around the estate will be affected by intermittent closures from today (Friday) through to Tuesday evening.

Locals are being urged to pay attention to local signage and be prepared to use alternative routes. Closures may also change at short notice for safety or security reasons.

Map showing road restrictions around Balmedie for Trump visit
Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

The roads affected include the B977 Old Aberdeen Road, which is now for local access only and can no longer be used as a through road.

The North Beach Road and beach car park access will be closed for the rest of today.

This road will reopen on Saturday from 8am to 4pm.

The North Beach road will also open on Sunday from 8am to 5pm.

The road will then be closed fully until the end of the President’s visit.

Road closures may change for security reasons

Public transport will also be affected, with local bus routes diverted for the duration of President Trump’s visit.

The council also confirmed that a community fundraising event taking place at the Sand Bothy at Balmedie on Sunday will go ahead as planned.

Aberdeenshire Council said: “Aberdeenshire Council is working to support Police Scotland and other partners ahead of significant activity in the coming days at the Menie Estate.

“Officers have put a range of traffic management arrangements in place which are being used by police in the interests of safety and security.”

Helicopters seen around Balmedie

Press and Journal reporter Graham Fleming was in Balmedie this afternoon and witnessed increased security measures.

He said: “The beach was a hive of activity this afternoon. I saw several police officers in the area.

“The buzzing of helicopters was constant – I saw multiple flying overhead.”

Our reporters will be posting regular updates about US President Donald Trump’s visit to Aberdeenshire on our live blog.

Conversation