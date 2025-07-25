Security ramps up in Balmedie as helicopters circle and roads close in preparation for Trump

Security is ramping up in Balmedie ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to his nearby golf course.

Several roads in the Aberdeenshire village are closed and helicopters have been spotted circling the area as the US President prepares to open a new course at his Menie Estate resort.

Trump is due to arrive at Glasgow Prestwick Airport tonight and spend time at Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire before travelling to Aberdeenshire on Monday.

It’s believed he will stay at Trump International in Balmedie overnight and will open a new golf course on Tuesday before departing the north-east.

Road closures in Aberdeenshire during President Trump’s visit

Many of the roads around the estate will be affected by intermittent closures from today (Friday) through to Tuesday evening.

Locals are being urged to pay attention to local signage and be prepared to use alternative routes. Closures may also change at short notice for safety or security reasons.

The roads affected include the B977 Old Aberdeen Road, which is now for local access only and can no longer be used as a through road.

The North Beach Road and beach car park access will be closed for the rest of today.

This road will reopen on Saturday from 8am to 4pm.

The North Beach road will also open on Sunday from 8am to 5pm.

The road will then be closed fully until the end of the President’s visit.

Road closures may change for security reasons

Public transport will also be affected, with local bus routes diverted for the duration of President Trump’s visit.

The council also confirmed that a community fundraising event taking place at the Sand Bothy at Balmedie on Sunday will go ahead as planned.

Aberdeenshire Council said: “Aberdeenshire Council is working to support Police Scotland and other partners ahead of significant activity in the coming days at the Menie Estate.

“Officers have put a range of traffic management arrangements in place which are being used by police in the interests of safety and security.”

Helicopters seen around Balmedie

Press and Journal reporter Graham Fleming was in Balmedie this afternoon and witnessed increased security measures.

He said: “The beach was a hive of activity this afternoon. I saw several police officers in the area.

“The buzzing of helicopters was constant – I saw multiple flying overhead.”

Our reporters will be posting regular updates about US President Donald Trump’s visit to Aberdeenshire on our live blog.