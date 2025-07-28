Maki and Ramen boss shares details about new restaurant opening in his hometown of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maki and Ramen boss shares details about new restaurant opening in his hometown of Aberdeen

The restaurant is due to open next month in Union Square.

Michael (left) the CEO of Maki & Ramen alongside founder Teddy Lee (right). Image: Maki & Ramen.
By Ross Hempseed

Eager fans of Maki and Ramen have only a few weeks to wait until opening day.

And the new restaurant’s owner, who hails from Aberdeen, was only too happy to give us a taste of what to expect.

Michael Salvador is a former Aberdeen Grammar School pupil and wants to bring affordable and quality Japanese cuisine to his hometown.

For months, there has been a buzz around new eateries opening in Union Square, such as Singh Street and Wingstop.

Now, Japanese-inspired Maki and Ramen is hoping to delight Aberdonians when it opens on August 16.

Michael, who is Maki and Ramen’s chief executive, has teased that customers in the city will get the first try of new menu items.

They will include chicken ramen made using chicken bone broth.

He said the road to opening a new restaurant in the Granite City has been quite challenging.

Not least that the team were hit with delays that pushed back the opening by around three months.

But he knows it will all be worth it.

Michael said: “When we first announced we were opening in Aberdeen, we had such an amazing and positive response from the Aberdeen community.

‘Easy decision’ to open Aberdeen Maki and Ramen

“For me personally, being able to open in the city that I grew up in is such an achievement for me.”

Michael said the new restaurant will be able to seat about 120 customers and will employ 30 staff.

He also said that the Maki and Ramen shop frontage will be ‘unique’ and something Union Square has never really seen before.

He added: “We want to provide high quality Japanese food to the masses and that’s what we are focused on.

“Our value is fair and we have done price locks on our products this year, so we bite the bullet and give more back to the customers.”

To entice diners early on, Maki and Ramen will be running a promotion between August 25-27 where the first 100 customers have the option of a £5 ramen.

A wide angle shot of the Maki and Ramen Site in the Union Square shopping centre.
Maki and Ramen is about to launch in Aberdeen’s Union Square. Image: Supplied.

Michael hopes that once Maki and Ramen is open in the north-east, the restaurant can move to using fully local produce from the region.

Asked why he wanted to bring Maki and Ramen to Aberdeen, Michael said: “Aberdeen is a great market.

“Having grown up in Aberdeen and seeing it go through the oil and gas era and then restructuring, I think people have just written it off.

“So it was such an easy decision when the opportunity to open in the city came up.

“Why can’t we help inject some life back into the city?

“Every time I am back I am pleasantly surprised that more people are opening in Aberdeen.

“Hopefully that continues.

“We are just part of the next wave, helping Aberdeen get back to its former glory.

