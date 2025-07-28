Maki and Ramen boss shares details about new restaurant opening in his hometown of Aberdeen

Eager fans of Maki and Ramen have only a few weeks to wait until opening day.

And the new restaurant’s owner, who hails from Aberdeen, was only too happy to give us a taste of what to expect.

Michael Salvador is a former Aberdeen Grammar School pupil and wants to bring affordable and quality Japanese cuisine to his hometown.

For months, there has been a buzz around new eateries opening in Union Square, such as Singh Street and Wingstop.

Now, Japanese-inspired Maki and Ramen is hoping to delight Aberdonians when it opens on August 16.

Michael, who is Maki and Ramen’s chief executive, has teased that customers in the city will get the first try of new menu items.

They will include chicken ramen made using chicken bone broth.

He said the road to opening a new restaurant in the Granite City has been quite challenging.

Not least that the team were hit with delays that pushed back the opening by around three months.

But he knows it will all be worth it.

Michael said: “When we first announced we were opening in Aberdeen, we had such an amazing and positive response from the Aberdeen community.

‘Easy decision’ to open Aberdeen Maki and Ramen

“For me personally, being able to open in the city that I grew up in is such an achievement for me.”

Michael said the new restaurant will be able to seat about 120 customers and will employ 30 staff.

He also said that the Maki and Ramen shop frontage will be ‘unique’ and something Union Square has never really seen before.

He added: “We want to provide high quality Japanese food to the masses and that’s what we are focused on.

“Our value is fair and we have done price locks on our products this year, so we bite the bullet and give more back to the customers.”

To entice diners early on, Maki and Ramen will be running a promotion between August 25-27 where the first 100 customers have the option of a £5 ramen.

Michael hopes that once Maki and Ramen is open in the north-east, the restaurant can move to using fully local produce from the region.

Asked why he wanted to bring Maki and Ramen to Aberdeen, Michael said: “Aberdeen is a great market.

“Having grown up in Aberdeen and seeing it go through the oil and gas era and then restructuring, I think people have just written it off.

“So it was such an easy decision when the opportunity to open in the city came up.

“Why can’t we help inject some life back into the city?

“Every time I am back I am pleasantly surprised that more people are opening in Aberdeen.

“Hopefully that continues.

“We are just part of the next wave, helping Aberdeen get back to its former glory.