McGinty’s Group to ‘say goodbye’ to Union Street pub and restaurant after 16 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

McGinty’s Group to ‘say goodbye’ to Union Street pub and restaurant after 16 years

The venue will have a 'major refurbishment' and rebranding after being acquired by the owners of Big Mannys' Pizza.

By Graham Fleming
McGinty's locator
McGinty's Meal and Ale will change hands this weekend. Image: Jamie Sinclair/DC Thomson'

McGinty’s Group will say goodbye to its very first venue when it changes hands this weekend.

The Aberdeen-based hospitality firm has confirmed it has sold McGinty’s Meal an’ Ale 16 years after opening the business.

Bosses have completed a deal with the owners of Big Mannys’ Pizza to take over the venue for an “undisclosed fee”.

A farewell party will be held at the busy Union Street bar and restaurant on Saturday before the doors temporarily close.

The new owners plan to refurbish and rebrand the business in the coming months with a reopening date yet to be confirmed.

 Phil Adams, Ashley Adams, Calum Wright with Martin Widerlechner and Allan Henderson from the McGinty's Group
Phil Adams, Ashley Adams, Calum Wright with Martin Widerlechner and Allan Henderson from the McGinty’s Group. Image: The McGinty’s Group.

Allan Henderson, chief executive of The McGinty’s Group, said they felt it was the “right time” to hand over the reins.

He said: “Although we are sad to say goodbye to McGinty’s after a wonderful 16 years, it felt like the right time to pass on the baton to well-respected owners who we can trust will uphold the site whilst reinventing it to meet the current trends.

“McGinty’s will always be a special venue for our group and the fantastic staff who have worked for us.”

Focus on Flint and other projects

Mr Henderson added: “We have had many amazing moments with lively rugby days, sportsman’s lunches and live music nights, but we have a few big projects coming up, namely, the Aberdeen Market ‘Flint’ and other ventures in the pipeline so it seemed like the perfect opportunity for both parties.

“We want to thank our loyal customers who have been so supportive over the years, and we hope we will continue to see them at our sister venues on Union Street, The Grill or The Stag.”

McGinty's bar
The Big Mannys’ team plan to refurbish McGinty’s on Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The McGinty’s Group, named after its first venue, launched in 2009 and now operates a number of bars and restaurants in Aberdeen, including Ferryhill House Hotel and Under the Hammer.

Two of its other Union Street businesses – Mac’s Pizzeria and The Esslemont – have closed within the past year.

Big Mannys’ trio to take over McGinty’s Union Street venue

Big Mannys’ owners, brothers Phil and Ashley Adams alongside Calum Wright, hope to reopen the venue “very soon”.

The trio added: “We’re very excited to expand our operations to The Granite Mile.

“504 Union Street has long been synonymous with the licensed trade, and we look forward to putting our own stamp on the venue.

“Initially we’ll close the doors to enable us to refurbish and rebrand the property, but they’ll be open again very soon.

Phillip Adams, Calum Wright and Ashley Adams launched Big Manny's Pizza on Holburn Street during Covid.
Phillip Adams, Calum Wright and Ashley Adams. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We look forward to welcoming customers old and new to what we believe will be an excellent addition to Aberdeen’s hospitality scene.”

Big Mannys’ expanded significantly since launching in 2020 with locations across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

They added: “During the refurbishment we’ll deploy the current workforce across our sister venues, The Adam Lounge and O’Malley’s, where we also hope all current McGinty’s regulars will make themselves comfortable.

“It’s been a pleasure dealing with The McGinty’s Group and we wish them continued success with their endeavours throughout the city.”

Conversation