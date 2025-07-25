McGinty’s Group to ‘say goodbye’ to Union Street pub and restaurant after 16 years

McGinty’s Group will say goodbye to its very first venue when it changes hands this weekend.

The Aberdeen-based hospitality firm has confirmed it has sold McGinty’s Meal an’ Ale 16 years after opening the business.

Bosses have completed a deal with the owners of Big Mannys’ Pizza to take over the venue for an “undisclosed fee”.

A farewell party will be held at the busy Union Street bar and restaurant on Saturday before the doors temporarily close.

The new owners plan to refurbish and rebrand the business in the coming months with a reopening date yet to be confirmed.

Allan Henderson, chief executive of The McGinty’s Group, said they felt it was the “right time” to hand over the reins.

He said: “Although we are sad to say goodbye to McGinty’s after a wonderful 16 years, it felt like the right time to pass on the baton to well-respected owners who we can trust will uphold the site whilst reinventing it to meet the current trends.

“McGinty’s will always be a special venue for our group and the fantastic staff who have worked for us.”

Focus on Flint and other projects

Mr Henderson added: “We have had many amazing moments with lively rugby days, sportsman’s lunches and live music nights, but we have a few big projects coming up, namely, the Aberdeen Market ‘Flint’ and other ventures in the pipeline so it seemed like the perfect opportunity for both parties.

“We want to thank our loyal customers who have been so supportive over the years, and we hope we will continue to see them at our sister venues on Union Street, The Grill or The Stag.”

The McGinty’s Group, named after its first venue, launched in 2009 and now operates a number of bars and restaurants in Aberdeen, including Ferryhill House Hotel and Under the Hammer.

Two of its other Union Street businesses – Mac’s Pizzeria and The Esslemont – have closed within the past year.

Big Mannys’ trio to take over McGinty’s Union Street venue

Big Mannys’ owners, brothers Phil and Ashley Adams alongside Calum Wright, hope to reopen the venue “very soon”.

The trio added: “We’re very excited to expand our operations to The Granite Mile.

“504 Union Street has long been synonymous with the licensed trade, and we look forward to putting our own stamp on the venue.

“Initially we’ll close the doors to enable us to refurbish and rebrand the property, but they’ll be open again very soon.

“We look forward to welcoming customers old and new to what we believe will be an excellent addition to Aberdeen’s hospitality scene.”

Big Mannys’ expanded significantly since launching in 2020 with locations across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

They added: “During the refurbishment we’ll deploy the current workforce across our sister venues, The Adam Lounge and O’Malley’s, where we also hope all current McGinty’s regulars will make themselves comfortable.

“It’s been a pleasure dealing with The McGinty’s Group and we wish them continued success with their endeavours throughout the city.”